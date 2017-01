MILAN RESIDENT KILLED IN PUTNAM COUNTY ACCIDENT

A MILAN RESIDENT WAS KILLED AFTER A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PUTNAM COUNTY WEDNESDAY EVENING. THE HIGHWAY PATROL REPORTS THAT 36 YEAR OLD JOHN HANEN OF MILAN CROSSED THE CENTER LINE OF MO 5, 4 MILES SOUTH OF UNIONVILLE, AND STRUCK 35 YEAR OLD MARK PHIPPEN OF ILLINOIS. HANEN WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE BY THE PUTNAM COUNTY CORONER. PHIPPEN REPORTED NO INJURIES. THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED AROUND 8PM WEDNESDAY EVENING. THE PUTNAM COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND UNIONVILLE FIRST RESPONDERS ASSISTED THE HIGHWAY PATROL.