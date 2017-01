UPCOMING BLOOD DRIVES IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI

THOSE WANTING TO GIVE BLOOD IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI WILL HAVE SEVERAL UPCOMING CHANCES TO DO SO.

THREE BLOOD DRIVES ARE SET FOR THIS WEEK WITH ANOTHER TWO SET TO TAKE PLACE NEXT WEEK.

THE FIRST IS TODAY IN GALLATIN AT THE LIBRARY COMMUNITY CENTER UNTIL 6:00.

THE NEXT TWO BLOOD DRIVES ARE SET FOR FRIDAY IN CAMERON.

THE FIRST TAKES PLACE AT CAMERON REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER FROM 11:00 UNTIL 4:00.

THE SECOND FRIDAY BLOOD DRIVE WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE CAMERON VETERAN’S MIDDLE SCHOOL FROM 4:15 UNTIL 7:00.

TWO MORE BLOOD DRIVES WILL TAKE PLACE THE FOLLOWING WEEK.

THE FIRST WILL BE HELD MONDAY, JANUARY 23, AT THE PLATTSBURG HIGH SCHOOL COMMONS AND GYM AREA FROM 1:00 UNTIL 6:00.

THE FINAL DRIVE OF THE WEEK WILL BE HELD AT THE MEADVILLE COMMUNITY CENTER ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 26, FROM 2:00 UNTIL 6:00.