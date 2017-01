TROOPERS ARRESTED A KANSAS CITY KANSAS CITY MAN IN DAVIESS COUNTY OVER THE WEEKEND.

51-YEAR OLD DAVID SEARCY WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY ON SIX JACKSON COUNTY WARRANTS FOR FAILURE TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER. SEARCY WAS INITIALLY PULLED OVER FOR SPEEDING.

HE WAS PLACED IN THE DAVIESS DEKALB REGIONAL JAIL PENDING BOND.