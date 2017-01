BUCHANAN COUNTY AUTHORITIES HAVE LAUNCHED AN INVESTIGATION AFTER A WEEKEND SHOOTING IN SAINT JOSEPH.

THE BUCHANAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDED TO THE 100 BLOCK OF MOUNT ZION ROAD IN RESPONSE TO A 20-YEAR-OLD MAN WHO HAD BEEN SHOT.

THE VICTIM WAS REPORTEDLY SHOT IN THE LEG, A NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURY.

A 17-YEAR-OLD AND A JUVENILE HAVE BEEN TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AS AUTHORITIES ARE CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE.