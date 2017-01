IOWA RESIDENTS ARRESTED ON TRAFFICKING CHARGES

THREE IOWA RESIDENTS ARRESTED LATE SUNDAY NIGHT IN HARRISON COUNTY ON FELONY DRUG CHARGES.

THE MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL REPORTS 23-YEAR OLD LESTER OSORIO-RAMIEREZ, 37-YEAR OLD LARISA

PALMER..BOTH OF DES MOINES AND 41-YEAR OLD CHAD LOVE OF PERRY IOWA WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTDY JUST AFTER

11 P.M. FOR FELONY TRAFFICKING OF METH, UNLAWFUL USE OF A WEAPON, MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF

MARIJUANA, UNLAWFUL USE OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, OPERATING A VEHICLE WITHOUT A VALID DRIVER’S LICENSE

AND SPEEDING. ALL THREE WERE PLACE ON 24 HOUR HOLD.