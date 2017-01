ST. JOE POLICE ARE ASKING THE PUBLIC FOR HELP IN LOCATING THE DRIVER OF A TRUCK WHO CRASHED NEAR CITY HALL LAST WEEK. ACCORDING TO OFFICERS, A WHITE 2000’S MODEL G-M-C

SIERRA HIT THE NORTHWEST WALL AT CITY HALL AND DROVE OFF. THE TRAFFIC UNIT SAYS THE TRUCK MAY HAVE DAMAGE TO THE FRONT PASSENGER SIDE INCLUDING, A SMASHED HOOD AND

MISSING HEADLIGHT. CONTACT BRENDAN MCGINNIS WITH INFORMATION AT…816- 271-4882.