SERVICES FOR 71-YEAR-OLD WILLA L. FOWLER OF GALLATIN WILL BE 10 A.M. SATURDAY, JANUARY 28, 2017, AT MCWILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, IN GALLATIN. VISITATION: ONE HOUR PRIOR TO THE SERVICE. FRIENDS MAY CALL AFTER 11 A.M. ON FRIDAY. INURNMENT WILL BE HELD AT A LATER DATE.