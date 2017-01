MONDAY BASKETBALL SCORES

BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT RESULTS

HAMILTON BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

MONDAY SCHEDULE–FIRST ROUND

GIRLS

SOUTH HARRISON 40 LATHROP 35

GALLATIN 64 BRAYMER 46

BOYS

TRENTON 71 SOUTH HARRISON 45

BRAYMER 54 GALLATIN 39

TUESDAY SCHEDULE

4:30 EAST BUCHANAN VS HAMILTON GIRLS

6PM EAST BUCHANAN VS LATHROP BOYS

7:30 TRENTON VS POLO GIRLS

9PM HAMILTON VS POLO BOYS

KING CITY BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

MONDAY SCHEDULE–FIRST ROUND

GIRLS

KING CITY 46 ALBANY 21

NORTH ANDREW 69 STEWARTSVILLE 51

BOYS

NORTH ANDREW 66 ALBANY 25

STEWARTSVILLE 42 KING CITY 41

TUESDAY SCHEDULE

4:30 STANBERRY VS MAYSVILLE GIRLS

6PM SOUTH HOLT VS MAYSVILLE BOYS

7:30 DEKALB VS SOUTH HOLT GIRLS

9PM STANBERRY VS DEKALB BOYS



GILMAN CITY BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

MONDAY SCHEDULE–FIRST ROUND

GIRLS

GILMAN CITY 43, EAST HARRISON 46

PATTONSBURG 43, NE NODAWAY 34

BOYS

NE NODAWAY 40 NORTH HARRISON 29

PATTONSBURG 83 TRI COUNTY 21

TUESDAY SCHEDULE

4:30 PRINCETON VS TRI COUNTY GIRLS

5:45 PRINCETON VS UNION STAR BOYS

7PM NORTH HARRISON VS UNION STAR GIRLS

8:15 GILMAN CITY VS EAST HARRISON BOYS



NORTHWEST MISSOURI BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

MONDAY SCHEDULE

GIRLS

WORTH COUNTY 73 NODAWAY HOLT 49

EAST ATCHISON 52 WEST NODAWAY 16

BOYS

WORTH COUNTY 52 NODAWAY HOLT 46

EAST ATCHISON 59 WEST NODAWAY 36

TUESDAY SCHEDULE

4:30 NORTH NODAWAY VS WEST NODAWAY GIRLS

6PM NODAWAY HOLT VS NORTH NODAWAY BOYS

7:30 SOUTH NODAWAY VS NODAWAY HOLT GIRLS

9PM SOUTH NODAWAY VS WEST NODAWAY BOYS

WEDNESDAY SCHEDULE

4:30 NORTH NODAWAY VS EAST ATCHISON GIRLS

6PM EAST ATCHISON VS SOUTH NODAWAY BOYS

7:30 SOUTH NODAWAY VS WORTH COUNTY GIRLS

9PM WORTH COUNTY VS NORTH NODAWAY BOYS



MEADVILLE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

MONDAY SCHEDULE–FIRST ROUND

GIRLS

MEADVILLE 44 NORTHWESTERN 33

HALE 45 LINN COUNTY 25

BOYS

MEADVILLE 75 BMC 38

LINN COUNTY 62 HALE 47

TUESDAY SCHEDULE

4:30 MERCER VS BMC GIRLS

5:45 MERCER VS TINA AVALON BOYS

7PM TINA AVALON VS GRUNDY COUNTY GIRLS

8:15 NORTHWESTERN VS GRUNDY COUNTY BOYS

NORTH PLATTE TOURNAMENT

MONDAY SCHEDULE

GIRLS

JEFFERSON DEFEATED CENTRAL ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE

MID BUCHANAN 56 NORTH PLATTE 28

BOYS

JEFFERSON 70 WEST PLATTE 25

MID BUCHANAN 61 NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 51

TUESDAY SCHEDULE

4:30 NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN VS WEST PLATTE GIRLS

5:50 MOUND CITY VS WEST PLATTE BOYS

7:10 MOUND CITY VS NORTH PLATTE GIRLS

8:30 CENTRAL ACADEMY VS NORTH PLATTE BOYS



BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

GIRLS QUARTERFINALS

AT FAITH BAPTIST

MURRAY 41 LAMONI 29

GRANDVIEW CHRISTIAN 66 ANKENY CHRISTIAN 41

AT SEYMOUR

DIAGONAL VS MORMON TRAIL

SEYMOUR 62 MORAVIA 39

CONSOLATION

MOULTON UDELL 61 ICA 25

TWIN CEDARS VS ORIENT MACKSBURG



OTHER SCORES

GIRLS

CENTRAL DECATUR 77 CHARITON 57

BOYS

CHARITON DEFEATED CENTRAL DECATUR