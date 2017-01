NORTHWEST PRESIDENT JASINSKI TO SIT ON CAPITOL HILL PANEL

THE PRESIDENT OF NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY, IS PARTICIPATING ON A PANEL ON CAPITOL. JOHN JASINSKI WILL SIT ON ONE OF TWO PANELS FOCUSING ON SEXUAL ASSAULT ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES.

THE PURPOSE IS TO GATHER INFORMATION ON THE MATTER FROM THE PERSPECTIVE OF UNIVERSITY PRESIDENTS. IN JUNE OF 2016, A FORMER NORTHWEST STUDENT WAS SENTENCED TO 15-DAYS IN JAIL FOR INAPPROPRIATE TOUCH OF A VICTIM UNDER THE INFLUENCE.

A YEAR PRIOR, TAU KAPPA EPSILON WAS SHUT DOWN BY THE UNIVERSITY AFTER REPORTS OF SEXUAL ASSAULTS AT THE FRATERNITY HOUSE