THREE TRENTON RESIDENTS FACE JUDGE

38-YEAR OLD TRENTON RESIDENT DAVID WILLEY PLEADED GUILTY TO THIRD DEGREE ASSAULT AND RESISTING ARREST ON DECEMBER 28TH.

ACCORDING TO A PLEA BARGIN, WILLEY’S SENTENCE WAS SUSPENDED AND WAS GIVEN ONE-YEAR PROBATION.



TRENTON RESIDENT 20-YEAR-OLD EMILY HILDENBRAND, RECEIVED A FINE AND TWO YEARS PROBATION INVOLVING THREE CHARGES.

HILDENBRAND PLEADED GUILTY TO DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED, LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT, AND OPERATING A VEHICLE WITHOUT A VALID DRIVERS’ LICENSE. THE PENALTY IS THE RESULT OF AN ARREST ON JANUARY 14TH.



44-YEAR-OLD WILLIAM GRIFFIN OF TRENTON, WAS PLACED ON TWO YEARS PROBATION ON DWI AND ONE-YEAR PROBATION FOR THE ASSAULT.

A PLEA AGREEMENT AMENDED THE CHARGES TO MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT IN THE THIRD DEGREE ON JULY 18TH AS WELL AS PREVIOUSLY AMENDED DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED CHARGE FROM OCTOBER 31ST.