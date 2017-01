TRENTON MAN WAIVES HEARING ON FIVE COUNTS

A GRUNDY COUNT MAN HAS WAIVED A PRELIMINARY HEARING ON FIVE FELONY COUNTS INVOLVING GUNS AND DRUGS.

IN MAY OF 2016, AUTHORITIES STARTED AN INVESTIGATION OF TRENTON RESIDENT 36-YEAR OLD SAMUEL J. SOUTHERS AFTER AN ARREST ON APRIL 30TH OF LAST YEAR AT POOSEY CONSERVATION AREA.

ACCORDING LAW ENFORCEMENT, THEY RESPONDED TO AN AREA OF NORTHWEST LIVINGSTON COUNTY AFTER GETTING REPORTS OF MULTIPLE GUN SHOTS AND EXPLODING TARGETS.

SOUTHERS FACES ALLEGED UNLAWFUL USE AND POSSESSION OF A FIREARM AS WELL AS THREE COUNTS OF DISTRIBUTION, DELIVERY, MANUFACTURE OR THE ATTEMPT, INVOLVING A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.

HIS NEXT COURT APPEARANCE ON FEBRUARY 9 IN GRUNDY COUNTY. A CASH BOND IS SET AT $175,000.