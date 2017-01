HOLT MAN SENTENCED IN FEDERAL COURT FOR CHILD PORN

A HOLT MAN WAS SENTENCED IN FEDERAL COURT THURSDAY TO EIGHT YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR POSSESSING AND DISTRIBUTING CHILD PORNOGRAPHY VIA THE INTERNET.

U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE HOWARD SACHS SENTENCED HOLT RESIDENT 54-YEAR-OLD JEFFERY T. PACHL TO EIGHT YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON WITHOUT PAROLE ON A CHARGE OF ATTEMPTING TO DISTRIBUTE CHILD PORNOGRAPHY OVER THE INTERNET.

PACHL PLEADED GUILTY TO THE CHARGE IN JULY OF 2016, ADMITTING HE USED PEER-TO-PEER FILE-SHARING SOFTWARE TO SHARE IMAGES OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY OVER THE INTERNET.

WHEN OFFICERS SEARCHED HIS HOME IN APRIL 2014 THEY FOUND MORE THAN 27,000 IMAGES AND MORE THAN 300 VIDEOS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY ON USB DRIVES, SEVERAL DOZEN MORE PHOTOS ON COMPUTERS AND EXTERNAL DRIVES, AND EXTENSIVE INFORMATION ON CONVERSATIONS HE HAD WITH FEMALES WHO APPEAR TO BE UNDER THE AGE OF 18.

IN ADDITION TO HIS EIGHT YEAR PRISON SENTENCE, PACHL HAS BEEN ORDERED TO PAY RESTITUTION TO SIX VICTIMS WHO HAVE PETITIONED FOR RESTITUTION FROM EVERY PERSON WHO RECEIVED OR POSSESSED PICTURES OF THEIR CHILDHOOD SEXUAL ABUSE. PACHL MUST PAY $5,000 IN RESTITUTION TO EACH VICTIM, OR $3,000 TO EACH VICTIM IF HE CAN PAY WITHIN 30 DAYS.