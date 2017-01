LAWSON MAN CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF PIPE BOMB

A LAWSON MAN WAS CHARGED IN FEDERAL COURT THURSDAY WITH ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF A PIPE BOMB.

ACCORDING TO THE OFFICE OF THE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF MISSOURI, 20-YEAR-OLD LAWSON RESIDENT JOSH LOUIS DURBEL WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED THURSDAY WITH ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF A PIPE BOMB.

THE CRIMINAL COMPLAINT STATES DURBEL WAS IN POSSESSION OF A PIPE BOMB THAT WAS NOT REGISTERED TO HIM, AND DESCRIBES THE DEVICE AS BEING A SIX TO EIGHT-INCH-LONG, ONE-INCH DIAMETER METAL PIPE COMPLETE WITH END CAPS AND A PYROTECHNIC FUSE.

AUTHORITIES SAY DURBEL HAS BEEN MAKING AND STORING PIPE BOMBS AT HIS RESIDENCE, WHICH IS DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET FROM LAWSON HIGH SCHOOL AND LAWSON MIDDLE SCHOOL.

DURING A SEARCH OF THE RESIDENCE THURSDAY, OFFICERS DISCOVERED A BROWN BRIEFCASE IN DURBEL’S BEDROOM THAT CONTAINED A COMPLETED METAL PIPE BOMB AS WELL AS FIVE METAL PIPE NIPPLES, FIVE METAL END CAPS, A PYROTECHNIC FUSE, PLUMBER PUTTY, AN ELECTRONIC FIRING SYSTEM, TWO LIGHT BULBS, AND APPARENT EXPLOSIVE MATERIAL.

DURBEL REMAINS IN FEDERAL CUSTODY PENDING A DETENTION HEARING SCHEDULED FOR TUESDAY, JANUARY 31, 2017.