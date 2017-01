ANOTHER ROUND OF WORK HAS BEEN SCHEDULED ON THE NEW AND IMPROVED U.S. HIGHWAY 69 BRIDGE OVER THE MISSOURI RIVER BETWEEN PLATTE COUNTY, MISSOURI AND WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KANSAS.

CREWS WILL BE CLOSING THE RIGHT LANE OF THE NORTHBOUND U.S. 69 BRIDGE FROM 7 A.M. UNTIL 3 P.M. DAILY MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY STARTING ON MONDAY JANUARY 30th THRO0UGH WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 8th FOR CONTINUED CONSTRUCTION WORK.