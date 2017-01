RIGHT TO WORK ONE STEP CLOSER TO REALITY

THE CONTROVERSIAL RIGHT-TO-WORK LEGISLATION, THAT WAS A MAJOR HOT-BUTTON ISSUE IN THE NOVEMBER ELECTIONS, TOOK ONE STEP CLOSER TO BECOMING THE LAW IN MISSOURI THURSDAY.

MISSOURI’S REPUBLICAN LED SENATE PASSED A RIGHT-TO-WORK BILL 21-12. THE BILL WAS ALMOST IDENTICAL TO THE ONE PASSED BY THE HOUSE LAST WEEK, WITH ONE MAJOR DIFFERENCE BEING THE SENATE’S VERSION PROVIDES AN EXEMPTION FOR EXISTING UNION CONTRACTS UNTIL THEY EXPIRE.

RIGHT-TO-WORK SUPPORTERS SAY THE LEGISLATION WILL ATTRACT BUSINESS TO MISSOURI AND GIVE WORKERS A CHOICE IF THEY WANT TO PAY UNION DUES, WHILE OPPONENTS SAY IT IS AN ATTEMPT TO WEAKEN UNIONS AND COULD LEAD TO LOWER PAY.

NEW REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR ERIC GREITENS SAYS HE WILL SIGN THE LEGISLATION IF IT REACHES HIS DESK.