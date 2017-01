ST. JOSEPH MAN CHARGED WITH VEHICLE TAMPERING FELONY

A SAINT JOSEPH MAN FACES A FELONY CHARGE AFTER ALLEGEDLY FLEEING POLICE THE FIRST WEEK OF JANUARY.

23-YEAR-OLD CODY THOMAS REPORTEDLY FACES A CLASS D FELONY OF FIRST-DEGREE TAMPERING WITH A MOTOR VEHICLE.

A PROBABLE CAUSE STATEMENT ALLEGES THOMAS FLED AUTHORITIES THE MORNING OF JANUARY 5 AFTER BEING SPOTTED AT THE SPEEDY’S CONVENIENCE STORE ON SAINT JOSEPH AVENUE.

AUTHORITIES SPOTTED THOMAS’ VEHICLE LATER THAT MORNING NEAR OLIVE STREET AND ARRESTED HIM AS HE WAS WALKING AWAY FROM THE VEHICLE.

THE VEHICLE THOMAS WAS SPOTTED IN WAS REPORTEDLY REPORTED STOLEN DECEMBER 26.

POLICE SAY THOMAS HAS PRIOR CONVICTIONS FOR UNLAWFUL USE OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, DOMESTIC ASSAULT, POSSESSION OF DRUGS AND DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

THOMAS POSTED BAIL WEDNESDAY AND IS SET TO APPEAR IN COURT FEBRUARY 6.