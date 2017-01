THURSDAY BASKETBALL SCORES

THURSDAY BASKETBALL RESULTS

THURSDAY SCHEDULE–SEMI FINALS

GIRLS

TRENTON 46 EAST BUCHANAN 36

SOUTH HARRISON 48 GALLATIN 36

BOYS

HAMILTON 72 LATHROP 53

TRENTON 61 BRAYMER 31

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

6PM HAMILTON VS LATHROP GIRLS CONSOLATION

7:30 EAST BUCHANAN VS SOUTH HARRISON BOYS CONSOLATION

SATURDAY SCHEDULE

3PM EAST BUCHANAN VS GALLATIN GIRLS 3RD PLACE

4:30 LATHROP VS BRAYMER BOYS 3RD PLACE

6PM TRENTON VS SOUTH HARRISON GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

7:30 HAMILTON VS TRENTON BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP



KING CITY BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

THURSDAY SCHEDULE–SEMI FINALS

GIRLS

STANBERRY 42 NORTH ANDREW 36

DEKALB 58 KING CITY 40

BOYS

NORTH ANDREW 71 STEWARTSVILLE 34

STANBERRY 65 SOUTH HOLT 49

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

5:30 MAYSVILLE VS SOUTH HOLT GIRLS CONSOLATION

7PM KING CITY VS MAYSVILLE BOYS CONSOLATION

8:30 NORTH ANDREW VS KING CITY GIRLS 3RD PLACE

SATURDAY SCHEDULE

5:30 STEWARTSVILLE VS SOUTH HOLT BOYS 3RD PLACE

7PM STANBERRY VS DEKALB GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

8:30 NORTH ANDREW VS STANBERRY BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP



GILMAN CITY TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

THURSDAY SCHEDULE–SEMI FINALS

GIRLS

PRINCETON 48 PATTONSBURG 29

NORTH HARRISON 60 EAST HARRISON 24

BOYS

PATTONSBURG 60 GILMAN CITY 39

PRINCETON 70 NORTHEAST NODAWAY 43

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

5PM GILMAN CITY VS NE NODAWAY GIRLS CONSOLATION

6:30 EAST HARRISON VS NORTH HARRISON BOYS CONSOLATION

8PM EAST HARRISON VS PATTONSBURG GIRLS 3RD PLACE

SATURDAY SCHEDULE

1:30 GILMAN CITY VS NE NODAWAY BOYS 3RD PLACE

3PM NORTH HARRISON VS PRINCETON GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

4:30 PATTONSBURG VS PRINCETON BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP



NORTHWEST BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

5PM NODAWAY HOLT VS WEST NODAWAY GIRLS CONSOLATION

6:30 NODAWAY HOLT VS SOUTH NODAWAY BOYS 3RD PLACE

8PM SOUTH NODAWAY VS NORTH NODAWAY GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

SATURDAY SCHEDULE

5PM NORTH NODAWAY VS WEST NODAWAY BOYS CONSOLATION

6:30 WORTH COUNTY VS EAST ATCHISON GIRLS 3RD PLACE

8PM WORTH COUNTY VS EAST ATCHISON BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP

MEADVILLE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

THURSDAY SCHEDULE–SEMI FINALS

GIRLS

MERCER 77 MEADVILLE 32

HALE 42 TINA-AVALON 18

BOYS

NORTHWESTERN 85 MERCER 75

MEADVILLE 62 LINN COUNTY 38

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

4:30 NORTHWESTERN VS GRUNDY COUNTY GIRLS CONSOLATION

5:45 BMC VS TINA AVALON BOYS CONSOLATION

7PM MEADVILLE VS TINA AVALON GIRLS 3RD PLACE

8:15 LINN COUNTY VS MERCER BOYS 3RD PLACE

NORTH PLATTE TOURNAMENT

THURSDAY SCHEDULE–CONSOLATION SEMI FINALS

5PM CENTRAL ACADEMY VS WEST PLATTE GIRLS

6:30 NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN VS NORTH PLATTE BOYS

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

4:30 MID BUCHANAN VS NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN GIRLS 3RD PLACE

5:50 JEFFERSON VS CENTRAL ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE BOYS 3RD PLACE

7:10 JEFFERSON VS MOUND CITY GIRLS

8:30 MID BUCHANAN VS MOUND CITY BOYS