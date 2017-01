THE TRENTON R-9 SCHOOL DISTRICT SAYS IT WAS ON THE RECEIVING END OF AN EMAIL SCAM ON MONDAY.

SUPERINTENDENT DAN WIEBERS SAYS AN EMAIL WAS SENT TO ALL DISTRICT EMPLOYEES ASKING FOR W-2 INFORMATION FROM WHAT APPEARED TO BE A LEGITIMATE DISTRICT EMAIL.

WIEBERS ALSO SAYS A SPREADSHEET WAS SENT BEFORE THE SCAM WAS DISCOVERED ON TUESDAY.

THE DISTRICT SAYS IT IS TAKING ACTION AND IS INVESTIGATING.

THE I-R-S HAS BEEN MADE AWARE OF THE INCIDENT.