TWO WERE INJURED IN A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PUTNAM COUNTY THURSDAY EVENING. THE HIGHWAY PATROL REPORTS THAT 64 YEAR OLD DOUGLAS HILL OF UNIONVILLE WAS BACKING INTO A PERSONAL DRIVE AND STOPPED IN THE SOUTHBOUND LANE OF MO 5, 4 MILES NORTH OF UNIONVILLE. THEN 61 YEAR OLD TIMOTHY PATTERSON OF DEXTER, IA STRUCK THE HILL VEHICLE IN THE DRIVERS SIDE. HILL RECEIVED MINOR INJURIES AND WAS TRANSPORTED BY PRIVATE VEHICLE TO THE PUTNAM COUNTY HOSPITAL IN UNIONVILLE. PATTERSON RECEIVED MINOR INJURIES AND WAS TRANSPORTED BY AIR EVAC TO NORTHEAST REGIONAL HOSPITAL IN KIRKSVILLE. THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED AROUND 8PM THURSDAY EVENING. THE PUTNAM COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, PUTNAM COUNTY AMBULANCE, AND PUTNAM COUNTY FIRST RESPONDERS ASSISTED THE HIGHWAY PATROL.