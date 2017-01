FRIDAY BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

HAMILTON TOURNAMENT

GIRLS

LATHROP 33 HAMILTON 32 CONSOLATION

BOYS

EAST BUCHANAN 60 SOUTH HARRISON 45 CONSOLATION

SATURDAY SCHEDULE

3PM EAST BUCHANAN VS GALLATIN GIRLS 3RD PLACE

4:30 LATHROP VS BRAYMER BOYS 3RD PLACE

6PM TRENTON VS SOUTH HARRISON GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

7:30 HAMILTON VS TRENTON BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP

KING CITY BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

GIRLS

SOUTH HOLT 47 MAYSVILLE 46 CONSOLATION

NORTH ANDREW 43 KING CITY 32 3RD PLACE

BOYS

MAYSVILLE 59 KING CITY 56 CONSOLATION

SATURDAY SCHEDULE

5:30 STEWARTSVILLE VS SOUTH HOLT BOYS 3RD PLACE

7PM STANBERRY VS DEKALB GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

8:30 NORTH ANDREW VS STANBERRY BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP



GILMAN CITY TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

GIRLS

NORTHEAST NODAWAY 48 GILMAN CITY 42 CONSOLATION

EAST HARRISON 55 PATTONSBURG 46 3RD PLACE

BOYS

NORTH HARRISON 51 EAST HARRISON 33 CONSOLATION

SATURDAY SCHEDULE

1:30 GILMAN CITY VS NE NODAWAY BOYS 3RD PLACE

3PM NORTH HARRISON VS PRINCETON GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

4:30 PATTONSBURG VS PRINCETON BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP



NORTHWEST BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

GIRLS

NODAWAY HOLT 58 WEST NODAWAY 25 CONSOLATION

SOUTH NODAWAY 51 NORTH NODAWAY 45 CHAMPIONSHIP

BOYS

NODAWAY HOLT 62 SOUTH NODAWAY 51 3RD PLACE

SATURDAY SCHEDULE

5PM NORTH NODAWAY VS WEST NODAWAY BOYS CONSOLATION

6:30 WORTH COUNTY VS EAST ATCHISON GIRLS 3RD PLACE

8PM WORTH COUNTY VS EAST ATCHISON BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP

MEADVILLE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

GIRLS

GRUNDY COUNTY 53 NORTHWESTERN 48 CONSOLATION

TINA-AVALON 44 MEADVILLE 38 3RD PLACE

BOYS

TINA AVALON 47 BMC 22 CONSOLATION

MERCER 58 LINN COUNTY 44 3RD PLACE

SATURDAY SCHEDULE

4PM MERCER VS HALE GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

5:30 MEADVILLE VS NORTHWESTERN BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP



NORTH PLATTE TOURNAMENT

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

GIRLS

NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 52 MID BUCHANAN 35 3RD PLACE

JEFFERSON 22 MOUND CITY 19 CHAMPIONSHIP

BOYS

JEFFERSON 50 CENTRAL ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE 46 3RD PLACE

MID BUCHANAN 70 MOUND CITY 34 CHAMPIONSHIP



BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

CONSOLATION

MORAVIA 61, TWIN CEDARS, BUSSEY 47

MORMON TRAIL, GARDEN GROVE 62, SEYMOUR 39

SEMI FINALS

MURRAY 60 ANKENY CHRISTIAN 59

GRANDVIEW CHRISTIAN 106 LAMONI 31

OTHER SCORES

GIRLS

WINSTON 51 NEWTOWN HARRIS 7

MILAN 56 BRASHEAR 24

VERITAS CHRISTIAN 51 ST JOSEPH CHRISTIAN 37

CENTRAL DECATUR, LEON 68, BEDFORD 14

MOUNT AYR 83, SOUTHEAST WARREN, LIBERTY CENTER 30

INTERSTATE 35, TRURO 68, SOUTHWEST VALLEY 40

NODAWAY VALLEY 62, WAYNE 22

BOYS

WINSTON 66 NEWTOWN HARRIS 21

MILAN 64 BRASHEAR 25

ST JOSEPH CHRISTIAN 66 VERITAS CHRISTIAN 40Y

CENTRAL DECATUR, LEON 57, BEDFORD 24

INTERSTATE 35, TRURO 60, SOUTHWEST VALLEY 55

MARTENSDALE-ST. MARYS 74, EAST UNION, AFTON 43

MOUNT AYR 69, SOUTHEAST WARREN, LIBERTY CENTER 52

NODAWAY VALLEY 75, WAYNE, CORYDON 30