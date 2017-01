SATURDAY BASKETBALL SCORES

SATURDAY BASKETBALL RESULTS

HAMILTON TOURNAMENT

SATURDAY SCHEDULE

GIRLS

EAST BUCHANAN 61 GALLATIN 58 3RD PLACE

TRENTON 43 SOUTH HARRISON 28 CHAMPIONSHIP

BOYS

LATHROP 79 BRAYMER 55 3RD PLACE

HAMILTON 59 TRENTON 54 CHAMPIONSHIP

KING CITY BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

SATURDAY SCHEDULE

BOYS

SOUTH HOLT 55 STEWARTSVILLE 41 3RD PLACE GAME

NORTH ANDREW 55 STANBERRY 48 CHAMPIONSHIP

GIRLS

STANBERRY 49 DEKALB 30 CHAMPIONSHIP

GILMAN CITY TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

SATURDAY SCHEDULE

GIRLS

NORTH HARRISON 39 PRINCETON 32

BOYS

NE NODAWAY 51 GILMAN CITY 45 3RD PLACE

PRINCETON 53 PATTONSBURG 51 CHAMPIONSHIP

NORTHWEST BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

SATURDAY SCHEDULE

BOYS

NORTH NODAWAY 66 WEST NODAWAY 51 CONSOLATION

EAST ATCHISON 65 WORTH COUNTY 63 CHAMPIONSHIP

GIRLS

EAST ATCHISON 47 WORTH COUNTY 41 3RD PLACE



ALL TOURNAMENT TEAM AND RECOGNITIONS

GIRLS:

MALLORY MCCONKEY AND MEAGAN MCCONKEY- SOUTH NODAWAY; ALISHA DAVISON – NORTH NOD; AMANDA BOHANNON – NOD-HOLT; REAGAN ALLEE- WORTH COUNTY; AND JAYCEE GRAVES -EAST ATCHISON.

BOYS:

PEYTON COLEMAN- NORTH NODAWAY; CAREY VOLNER- NODAWAY- HOLT; DRAKE KINSELLA-WORTH COUNTY; GAGE MCADAMAS AND BRODY COOPER- EAST ATCHISON; AND TAYLOR FREEMEYER- SOUTH NOD.

SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD: -NORTH NODAWAY

MEADVILLE TOURNAMENT

GIRLS

MERCER 73 HALE 23 CHAMPIONSHIP

BOYS

NORTHWESTERN 62 MEADVILLE 59 OT

CAMERON TOURNAMENT

GIRLS

CHILLICOTHE 33 LAWSON 16

BOYS

LAWSON 41 MARYVILLE 38