GALLATIN WINS GRC WRESTLING CROWN

GRAND RIVER CONFERENCE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

Team Scores

1. Gallatin 182.5

2. Maysville 119.5

3. Trenton 90.0

4. Polo 78.0

5. South Harrison 66.5

6. Stanberry 66.0

7. North Andrew 46.0

8. Albany 31.5

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ross Critten of Gallatin

2nd Place – Jeremy Wimer of Albany

3rd Place – Gaige Sherer of South Harrison

Round 1

Ross Critten (Gallatin) 35-2, Fr. over () , . (Bye).

Jeremy Wimer (Albany) 28-9, So. over Gaige Sherer (South Harrison) 20-16, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:07 (17-0)).

Round 2

Ross Critten (Gallatin) 35-2, Fr. over Gaige Sherer (South Harrison) 20-16, Jr. (Fall 0:43).

Jeremy Wimer (Albany) 28-9, So. over () , . (Bye).

Round 3

Ross Critten (Gallatin) 35-2, Fr. over Jeremy Wimer (Albany) 28-9, So. (Fall 1:46).

Gaige Sherer (South Harrison) 20-16, Jr. over () , . (Bye).

113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Conner Berry of Maysville

2nd Place – Keegan Allen of Gallatin

3rd Place – Mateo Messner of Stanberry

4th Place – Nick Williams of South Harrison

Round 1

Keegan Allen (Gallatin) 21-6, Fr. over Mateo Messner (Stanberry) 18-10, So. (Fall 4:24).

Conner Berry (Maysville) 24-15, Fr. over Nick Williams (South Harrison) 23-17, Fr. (Fall 0:55).

Round 2

Keegan Allen (Gallatin) 21-6, Fr. over Nick Williams (South Harrison) 23-17, Fr. (Fall 0:42).

Conner Berry (Maysville) 24-15, Fr. over Mateo Messner (Stanberry) 18-10, So. (Fall 2:51).

Round 3

Conner Berry (Maysville) 24-15, Fr. over Keegan Allen (Gallatin) 21-6, Fr. (Dec 7-2).

Mateo Messner (Stanberry) 18-10, So. over Nick Williams (South Harrison) 23-17, Fr. (Fall 3:45).

120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dylan Wade of Maysville

2nd Place – Dylon Pappert of Stanberry

3rd Place – Ayden Wayne of Gallatin

4th Place – Jaren Van Meter of South Harrison

Round 1

Dylan Wade (Maysville) 45-4, Jr. over Jaren Van Meter (South Harrison) 14-23, Fr. (Fall 1:33).

Dylon Pappert (Stanberry) 26-5, So. over Ayden Wayne (Gallatin) 20-10, So. (Dec 8-2).

Round 2

Dylan Wade (Maysville) 45-4, Jr. over Ayden Wayne (Gallatin) 20-10, So. (Fall 4:52).

Dylon Pappert (Stanberry) 26-5, So. over Jaren Van Meter (South Harrison) 14-23, Fr. (Fall 1:04).

Round 3

Dylan Wade (Maysville) 45-4, Jr. over Dylon Pappert (Stanberry) 26-5, So. (Fall 3:02).

Ayden Wayne (Gallatin) 20-10, So. over Jaren Van Meter (South Harrison) 14-23, Fr. (Fall 0:36).

126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Drake Eychaner of North Andrew

2nd Place – Dalton Wade of Maysville

3rd Place – Wyatt Segar of Polo

4th Place – Daniel Rodriguez of Trenton

5th Place – Sam Oldham of Stanberry

Round 1

Dalton Wade (Maysville) 33-12, Jr. over Daniel Rodriguez (Trenton) 24-14, Sr. (MD 14-4).

Wyatt Segar (Polo) 20-14, Fr. over Sam Oldham (Stanberry) 15-19, So. (Fall 2:41).

Round 2

Drake Eychaner (North Andrew) 26-4, So. over Sam Oldham (Stanberry) 15-19, So. (Fall 1:59).

Dalton Wade (Maysville) 33-12, Jr. over Wyatt Segar (Polo) 20-14, Fr. (Dec 8-6).

Round 3

Drake Eychaner (North Andrew) 26-4, So. over Wyatt Segar (Polo) 20-14, Fr. (MD 8-0).

Daniel Rodriguez (Trenton) 24-14, Sr. over Sam Oldham (Stanberry) 15-19, So. (Fall 0:53).

Round 4

Drake Eychaner (North Andrew) 26-4, So. over Daniel Rodriguez (Trenton) 24-14, Sr. (MD 16-5).

Dalton Wade (Maysville) 33-12, Jr. over Sam Oldham (Stanberry) 15-19, So. (Fall 3:30).

Round 5

Drake Eychaner (North Andrew) 26-4, So. over Dalton Wade (Maysville) 33-12, Jr. (Dec 5-0).

Wyatt Segar (Polo) 20-14, Fr. over Daniel Rodriguez (Trenton) 24-14, Sr. (Dec 6-5).

132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Drayton Harris of Gallatin

2nd Place – Jared Eads of Maysville

3rd Place – Will Engel of Albany

4th Place – Griffin Jennings of South Harrison

5th Place – Mark Donaldson of Stanberry

6th Place – Zane Rottman of Trenton

Round 1

Drayton Harris (Gallatin) 32-8, Fr. over Zane Rottman (Trenton) 5-27, So. (TF-1.5 4:54 (17-1)).

Will Engel (Albany) 24-13, Jr. over Griffin Jennings (South Harrison) 19-21, So. (Fall 3:07).

Jared Eads (Maysville) 22-12, Jr. over Mark Donaldson (Stanberry) 12-18, So. (MD 14-4).

Round 2

Drayton Harris (Gallatin) 32-8, Fr. over Jared Eads (Maysville) 22-12, Jr. (Fall 1:55).

Will Engel (Albany) 24-13, Jr. over Mark Donaldson (Stanberry) 12-18, So. (Fall 3:18).

Griffin Jennings (South Harrison) 19-21, So. over Zane Rottman (Trenton) 5-27, So. (TF-1.5 5:40 (19-3)).

Round 3

Drayton Harris (Gallatin) 32-8, Fr. over Mark Donaldson (Stanberry) 12-18, So. (Fall 2:41).

Will Engel (Albany) 24-13, Jr. over Zane Rottman (Trenton) 5-27, So. (Fall 3:14).

Jared Eads (Maysville) 22-12, Jr. over Griffin Jennings (South Harrison) 19-21, So. (Fall 3:48).

Round 4

Drayton Harris (Gallatin) 32-8, Fr. over Griffin Jennings (South Harrison) 19-21, So. (Fall 2:53).

Jared Eads (Maysville) 22-12, Jr. over Will Engel (Albany) 24-13, Jr. (Fall 3:29).

Mark Donaldson (Stanberry) 12-18, So. over Zane Rottman (Trenton) 5-27, So. (Dec 5-4).

Round 5

Drayton Harris (Gallatin) 32-8, Fr. over Will Engel (Albany) 24-13, Jr. (Fall 4:31).

Griffin Jennings (South Harrison) 19-21, So. over Mark Donaldson (Stanberry) 12-18, So. (Dec 9-6).

Jared Eads (Maysville) 22-12, Jr. over Zane Rottman (Trenton) 5-27, So. (Fall 1:40).

138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kaleb Popplewell of Maysville

2nd Place – Caleb Boyd of Gallatin

3rd Place – Eric Lovett of Trenton

4th Place – Brody Herbert of North Andrew

5th Place – Gunner Keller of Polo

Round 1

Caleb Boyd (Gallatin) 30-5, Jr. over Gunner Keller (Polo) 4-26, So. (Fall 0:44).

Eric Lovett (Trenton) 14-22, Jr. over Brody Herbert (North Andrew) 11-15, Jr. (Fall 5:42).

Round 2

Kaleb Popplewell (Maysville) 48-2, Sr. over Eric Lovett (Trenton) 14-22, Jr. (TF-1.5 2:54 (20-5)).

Caleb Boyd (Gallatin) 30-5, Jr. over Brody Herbert (North Andrew) 11-15, Jr. (Fall 3:22).

Round 3

Kaleb Popplewell (Maysville) 48-2, Sr. over Brody Herbert (North Andrew) 11-15, Jr. (Fall 4:00).

Eric Lovett (Trenton) 14-22, Jr. over Gunner Keller (Polo) 4-26, So. (Fall 1:13).

Round 4

Kaleb Popplewell (Maysville) 48-2, Sr. over Gunner Keller (Polo) 4-26, So. (Fall 2:43).

Caleb Boyd (Gallatin) 30-5, Jr. over Eric Lovett (Trenton) 14-22, Jr. (Dec 8-4).

Round 5

Kaleb Popplewell (Maysville) 48-2, Sr. over Caleb Boyd (Gallatin) 30-5, Jr. (Fall 1:19).

Brody Herbert (North Andrew) 11-15, Jr. over Gunner Keller (Polo) 4-26, So. (Fall 5:16).

145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Wyatt Bird of Gallatin

2nd Place – Kaden Ehrhardt of North Andrew

3rd Place – Alex Scott of Polo

4th Place – Rueben Gage of Stanberry

5th Place – Trent Strong of Maysville

6th Place – Noah Lewis of Trenton

Round 1

Kaden Ehrhardt (North Andrew) 21-2, So. over Trent Strong (Maysville) 12-24, Fr. (Fall 1:08).

Wyatt Bird (Gallatin) 32-6, Sr. over Alex Scott (Polo) 13-7, Sr. (Fall 1:53).

Rueben Gage (Stanberry) 19-14, So. over Noah Lewis (Trenton) 11-16, Fr. (MD 10-0).

Round 2

Kaden Ehrhardt (North Andrew) 21-2, So. over Noah Lewis (Trenton) 11-16, Fr. (Fall 1:22).

Wyatt Bird (Gallatin) 32-6, Sr. over Rueben Gage (Stanberry) 19-14, So. (Fall 1:08).

Alex Scott (Polo) 13-7, Sr. over Trent Strong (Maysville) 12-24, Fr. (Fall 0:55).

Round 3

Kaden Ehrhardt (North Andrew) 21-2, So. over Rueben Gage (Stanberry) 19-14, So. (Fall 5:37).

Wyatt Bird (Gallatin) 32-6, Sr. over Trent Strong (Maysville) 12-24, Fr. (Fall 0:29).

Alex Scott (Polo) 13-7, Sr. over Noah Lewis (Trenton) 11-16, Fr. (Fall 4:48).

Round 4

Kaden Ehrhardt (North Andrew) 21-2, So. over Alex Scott (Polo) 13-7, Sr. (Fall 5:35).

Wyatt Bird (Gallatin) 32-6, Sr. over Noah Lewis (Trenton) 11-16, Fr. (Fall 0:41).

Rueben Gage (Stanberry) 19-14, So. over Trent Strong (Maysville) 12-24, Fr. (Dec 11-4).

Round 5

Wyatt Bird (Gallatin) 32-6, Sr. over Kaden Ehrhardt (North Andrew) 21-2, So. (Fall 0:35).

Alex Scott (Polo) 13-7, Sr. over Rueben Gage (Stanberry) 19-14, So. (Fall 1:43).

Trent Strong (Maysville) 12-24, Fr. over Noah Lewis (Trenton) 11-16, Fr. (Dec 3-2).

152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Declan Schweizer of Gallatin

2nd Place – Patrick Covey of Polo

3rd Place – Jakob Wade of Maysville

4th Place – Nick Wattenbarger of Trenton

Round 1

Declan Schweizer (Gallatin) 26-9, Sr. over Nick Wattenbarger (Trenton) 4-24, So. (Fall 1:15).

Patrick Covey (Polo) 18-7, . over Jakob Wade (Maysville) 16-22, Fr. (Fall 1:59).

Round 2

Declan Schweizer (Gallatin) 26-9, Sr. over Jakob Wade (Maysville) 16-22, Fr. (Fall 0:26).

Patrick Covey (Polo) 18-7, . over Nick Wattenbarger (Trenton) 4-24, So. (Fall 5:50).

Round 3

Declan Schweizer (Gallatin) 26-9, Sr. over Patrick Covey (Polo) 18-7, . (Dec 7-2).

Jakob Wade (Maysville) 16-22, Fr. over Nick Wattenbarger (Trenton) 4-24, So. (Fall 3:29).

160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Drew Rorebeck of Trenton

2nd Place – Tom Crouse of Gallatin

3rd Place – Gavin Johns of South Harrison

4th Place – John Shanks of Stanberry

5th Place – Joseph Hilburn of Polo

Round 1

Tom Crouse (Gallatin) 25-4, Fr. over Gavin Johns (South Harrison) 23-9, So. (Dec 3-0).

John Shanks (Stanberry) 23-12, Jr. over Joseph Hilburn (Polo) 15-19, So. (Fall 0:45).

Round 2

Drew Rorebeck (Trenton) 24-2, Sr. over Joseph Hilburn (Polo) 15-19, So. (Fall 1:09).

Tom Crouse (Gallatin) 25-4, Fr. over John Shanks (Stanberry) 23-12, Jr. (Dec 2-0).

Round 3

Drew Rorebeck (Trenton) 24-2, Sr. over John Shanks (Stanberry) 23-12, Jr. (Fall 4:49).

Gavin Johns (South Harrison) 23-9, So. over Joseph Hilburn (Polo) 15-19, So. (MD 14-3).

Round 4

Drew Rorebeck (Trenton) 24-2, Sr. over Gavin Johns (South Harrison) 23-9, So. (MD 10-2).

Tom Crouse (Gallatin) 25-4, Fr. over Joseph Hilburn (Polo) 15-19, So. (Fall 1:08).

Round 5

Drew Rorebeck (Trenton) 24-2, Sr. over Tom Crouse (Gallatin) 25-4, Fr. (Dec 11-4).

Gavin Johns (South Harrison) 23-9, So. over John Shanks (Stanberry) 23-12, Jr. (Dec 9-2).

170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Mason Doll of South Harrison

2nd Place – Drake Burton of Polo

3rd Place – Clayton Stoll of Stanberry

4th Place – Dalton Swalley of Gallatin

Round 1

Mason Doll (South Harrison) 38-1, Sr. over Dalton Swalley (Gallatin) 17-20, Sr. (Fall 3:14).

Drake Burton (Polo) 26-8, Jr. over Clayton Stoll (Stanberry) 25-6, Sr. (Fall 3:24).

Round 2

Mason Doll (South Harrison) 38-1, Sr. over Clayton Stoll (Stanberry) 25-6, Sr. (Fall 1:13).

Drake Burton (Polo) 26-8, Jr. over Dalton Swalley (Gallatin) 17-20, Sr. (Dec 7-0).

Round 3

Mason Doll (South Harrison) 38-1, Sr. over Drake Burton (Polo) 26-8, Jr. (MD 11-3).

Clayton Stoll (Stanberry) 25-6, Sr. over Dalton Swalley (Gallatin) 17-20, Sr. (Dec 4-2).

182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jake Post of Maysville

2nd Place – Wyatt Starmer of South Harrison

3rd Place – Mark Trump of Trenton

4th Place – Dakota Martin of Gallatin

Round 1

Jake Post (Maysville) 31-13, Sr. over Dakota Martin (Gallatin) 6-20, Sr. (MD 11-2).

Wyatt Starmer (South Harrison) 28-13, Sr. over Mark Trump (Trenton) 14-21, Fr. (Dec 5-4).

Round 2

Jake Post (Maysville) 31-13, Sr. over Mark Trump (Trenton) 14-21, Fr. (Fall 3:41).

Wyatt Starmer (South Harrison) 28-13, Sr. over Dakota Martin (Gallatin) 6-20, Sr. (MD 10-2).

Round 3

Jake Post (Maysville) 31-13, Sr. over Wyatt Starmer (South Harrison) 28-13, Sr. (Dec 11-6).

Mark Trump (Trenton) 14-21, Fr. over Dakota Martin (Gallatin) 6-20, Sr. (Fall 4:19).

195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Graydee Rains of Gallatin

2nd Place – Whitney Jadan of Trenton

3rd Place – Luke Cory of Polo

4th Place – Zach Oldham of Stanberry

5th Place – Bryndan Vessar of Maysville

6th Place – Trevor O`Neal of Albany

Round 1

Graydee Rains (Gallatin) 37-3, So. over Bryndan Vessar (Maysville) 1-7, Sr. (Fall 0:26).

Whitney Jadan (Trenton) 31-10, So. over Zach Oldham (Stanberry) 22-14, So. (Fall 2:40).

Luke Cory (Polo) 15-12, Jr. over Trevor O`Neal (Albany) 9-26, Sr. (Fall 2:55).

Round 2

Graydee Rains (Gallatin) 37-3, So. over Trevor O`Neal (Albany) 9-26, Sr. (Fall 2:00).

Whitney Jadan (Trenton) 31-10, So. over Luke Cory (Polo) 15-12, Jr. (Fall 4:22).

Zach Oldham (Stanberry) 22-14, So. over Bryndan Vessar (Maysville) 1-7, Sr. (Dec 8-5).

Round 3

Graydee Rains (Gallatin) 37-3, So. over Luke Cory (Polo) 15-12, Jr. (Fall 0:57).

Whitney Jadan (Trenton) 31-10, So. over Bryndan Vessar (Maysville) 1-7, Sr. (Fall 0:50).

Zach Oldham (Stanberry) 22-14, So. over Trevor O`Neal (Albany) 9-26, Sr. (Fall 2:49).

Round 4

Graydee Rains (Gallatin) 37-3, So. over Zach Oldham (Stanberry) 22-14, So. (Fall 1:41).

Whitney Jadan (Trenton) 31-10, So. over Trevor O`Neal (Albany) 9-26, Sr. (Fall 0:52).

Luke Cory (Polo) 15-12, Jr. over Bryndan Vessar (Maysville) 1-7, Sr. (Fall 0:51).

Round 5

Graydee Rains (Gallatin) 37-3, So. over Whitney Jadan (Trenton) 31-10, So. (Fall 3:16).

Luke Cory (Polo) 15-12, Jr. over Zach Oldham (Stanberry) 22-14, So. (Fall 1:20).

Bryndan Vessar (Maysville) 1-7, Sr. over Trevor O`Neal (Albany) 9-26, Sr. (Fall 2:44).

220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Gunner Martin of Polo

2nd Place – Mason Owen of Trenton

3rd Place – Conner Osmon of Albany

4th Place – Johnathan Chittum of North Andrew

Round 1

Gunner Martin (Polo) 35-0, Sr. over Johnathan Chittum (North Andrew) 18-10, Sr. (MD 14-3).

Mason Owen (Trenton) 30-8, Jr. over Conner Osmon (Albany) 19-6, Sr. (Dec 4-3).

Round 2

Gunner Martin (Polo) 35-0, Sr. over Mason Owen (Trenton) 30-8, Jr. (Dec 4-0).

Conner Osmon (Albany) 19-6, Sr. over Johnathan Chittum (North Andrew) 18-10, Sr. (Dec 4-2).

Round 3

Gunner Martin (Polo) 35-0, Sr. over Conner Osmon (Albany) 19-6, Sr. (Fall 3:23).

Mason Owen (Trenton) 30-8, Jr. over Johnathan Chittum (North Andrew) 18-10, Sr. (Dec 4-2).

285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Elory Anderson of Stanberry

2nd Place – Micheal McLey of Gallatin

3rd Place – Cole Little of Trenton

4th Place – Lane Fuston of South Harrison

5th Place – Michael Saucedo of Maysville

6th Place – Earl Cory of Polo

Round 1

Elory Anderson (Stanberry) 27-2, Sr. over Earl Cory (Polo) 5-27, Fr. (Fall 0:22).

Micheal McLey (Gallatin) 30-9, Sr. over Lane Fuston (South Harrison) 15-13, Sr. (Fall 2:28).

Cole Little (Trenton) 15-19, Sr. over Michael Saucedo (Maysville) 21-21, Jr. (Fall 1:25).

Round 2

Elory Anderson (Stanberry) 27-2, Sr. over Cole Little (Trenton) 15-19, Sr. (Fall 0:14).

Micheal McLey (Gallatin) 30-9, Sr. over Michael Saucedo (Maysville) 21-21, Jr. (Fall 1:41).

Lane Fuston (South Harrison) 15-13, Sr. over Earl Cory (Polo) 5-27, Fr. (Fall 0:32).

Round 3

Elory Anderson (Stanberry) 27-2, Sr. over Michael Saucedo (Maysville) 21-21, Jr. (MD 10-2).

Micheal McLey (Gallatin) 30-9, Sr. over Earl Cory (Polo) 5-27, Fr. (Fall 0:17).

Cole Little (Trenton) 15-19, Sr. over Lane Fuston (South Harrison) 15-13, Sr. (Fall 1:01).

Round 4

Elory Anderson (Stanberry) 27-2, Sr. over Lane Fuston (South Harrison) 15-13, Sr. (Dec 4-0).

Micheal McLey (Gallatin) 30-9, Sr. over Cole Little (Trenton) 15-19, Sr. (Fall 1:02).

Michael Saucedo (Maysville) 21-21, Jr. over Earl Cory (Polo) 5-27, Fr. (Fall 2:15).

Round 5

Elory Anderson (Stanberry) 27-2, Sr. over Micheal McLey (Gallatin) 30-9, Sr. (Fall 8:00).

Lane Fuston (South Harrison) 15-13, Sr. over Michael Saucedo (Maysville) 21-21, Jr. (Fall 0:44).

Cole Little (Trenton) 15-19, Sr. over Earl Cory (Polo) 5-27, Fr. (Fall 0:24).