ALBANY FARMER INDICTED IN FEDERAL COURT

AN ALBANY FARMER WAS INDICTED BY A FEDERAL GRAND JURY TUESDAY FOR HIS ROLE IN A FRAUD SCHEME.

REPORTS SAY 60-YEAR-OLD RYAN A. RUCKMAN WAS CHARGED IN AN EIGHT-COUNT INDICTMENT TODAY IN KANSAS CITY FOR DEFRAUDING THE GOVERNMENT FOR NEARLY 800-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

RUCKMAN RAN FARMS IN SOUTHERN IOWA AND GENTRY, DAVIESS, NODAWAY, WORTH, AND HARRISON COUNTIES IN MISSOURI.

THE FEDERAL INDICTMENT SAYS RUCKMAN CLAIMED FEDERAL BENEFITS IN HIS SON’S NAME FROM FEBRUARY 2007 UNTIL MAY 2010.

ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS WERE REPORTEDLY MADE FROM THE SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE ASSISTANCE PROGRAM, THE DIRECT AND COUNTER-CYCLICAL PAYMENT PROGRAM, AND THE MULTIPLE PERIL CROP INSURANCE PROGRAM.

ELIGIBILITY FOR THE PAYMENTS REQUIRES THE APPLICANT TO BE AN ACTIVE FARMER.

AT THE TIME OF THE SCHEME, RUCKMAN’S SON WAS A FULL-TIME STUDENT AT LOGAN UNIVERSITY IN SAINT LOUIS, STUDYING CHIROPRACTICS.

RUCKMAN REPORTEDLY USED THE MONEY FROM THE SCHEME TO MAKE PAYMENTS ON NEARLY THREE MILLION DOLLARS IN FARM LOANS.

THE INDICTMENT SAYS RUCKMAN WILL BE REQUIRED TO FORFEIT ANY PROPERTY OBTAINED FROM THE FRAUD SCHEME TO THE GOVERNMENT.