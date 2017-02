FOUR PLEAD GUILTY TO THEFT CHARGES FROM ST. JOSEPH RALLY HOUSE

FOUR FORMER EMPLOYEES OF A SAINT JOSEPH SPORTS STORE HAVE PLEADED GUILTY TO THEFT CHARGES.

ONLINE COURT RECORDS SAY 21-YEAR-OLD KARLEIGH ECKHARDT, 20-YEAR-OLD MADISON MCKINLEY, 20-YEAR-OLD DELANEY COLVIN, AND 27-YEAR-OLD KIRSTEN OLSSON ALL PLEADED GUILTY TO CHARGES OF MISDEMEANOR THEFT.

COURT DOCUMENTS SAY THE FOUR ALL WORKED AT THE RALLY HOUSE IN SAINT JOSEPH.

IN SEPTEMBER 2016, STORE MANAGERS NOTIFIED POLICE OF A LOSS OF NEARLY SEVEN THOUSAND, FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS DUE TO EMPLOYEE THEFT.

ALL FOUR WERE SENTENCED TO SUPERVISED PROBATION.

COLVIN MUST ALSO PAY BACK OVER 14-HUNDRED DOLLARS IN RESTITUTION.