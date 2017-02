FROM THE BENCH by Judge Brent Elliott

CIRCUIT JUDGE R. BRENT ELLIOTT’S “FROM THE BENCH” IS A SERIES OF ARTICLES DESIGNED TO PROVIDE THE PUBLIC WITH A BETTER UNDERSTANDING OF THE JUDICIAL SYSTEM AND CHANGES IN THE LAW.

IN THE LAST FEW ARTICLES I DISCUSSED HOW PRIVATE CITIZENS CAN BECOME KINSHIP OR RELATIVE CARE PROVIDERS TO THE BENEFIT OF AREA YOUTH AND 43RD CIRCUIT.

THIS ARTICLE WILL DISCUSS REQUISITES FOR BECOMING A FOSTER CARE PROVIDER. SIMPLY PUT, FOSTER CARE IS A FORM OF SUBSTITUTE CARE, USUALLY IN A HOME LICENSED BY A PUBLIC AGENCY, FOR CHILDREN WHOSE WELFARE REQUIRES THEY BE REMOVED FROM THEIR OWN HOMES.

TO BECOME A FOSTER CARE PROVIDER, APPLICANTS MUST PARTICIPATE IN AT LEAST NINE PRE-SERVICE TRAINING SESSIONS CALLED STARS FOR A TOTAL OF 27 HOURS. IN ADDITION, REFERENCES MUST BE PROVIDED AND CONSULTED AS WELL AS HEALTH AND PSYCHOLOGICAL REPORTS. APPLICANTS UNDERGO FINGERPRINT AND CRIMINAL RECORD CHECKS. ALSO, CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT CHECKS WILL BE CONDUCTED IN EVERY STATE WHICH EACH HOUSEHOLD MEMBER 17 OR OLDER HAS RESIDED DURING THE PAST FIVE (5) YEARS. THESE AND OTHER LICENSING MEASURES ARE REQUIRED UNDER THE ADAM WALSH CHILD PROTECTION AND SAFETY ACT TO INSURE THE SECURITY OF THE MINOR CHILD SUBJECT TO PLACEMENT.

CHILDREN’S SERVICE WORKERS WILL ALSO INSPECT THE PLACEMENT HOME TO ENSURE COMPLIANCE WITH “PHYSICAL STANDARDS FOR A FOSTER HOME.” THEY WILL UTILIZE THE RESOURCE HOME AND SAFETY CHECKLIST TO DOCUMENT ANY SAFETY CONCERNS WITH THE HOUSEHOLD. CHILDREN’S SERVICE WORKERS WILL ALSO CONDUCT “HOME VISITS” TO OBSERVE THE PROVIDER’S INTERACTION WITH THE MINOR CHILD.

AS YOU CAN SEE, FOSTER CARE PROVIDERS ARE THOROUGHLY VETTED. THE PROCESS FOR BECOMING A LICENSED FOSTER HOME TYPICALLY TAKES 90 DAYS, BEGINNING FROM THE FIRST SESSION OF STARS TRAINING. FOSTER CARE PROVIDERS WHO WANT TO BE APPROVED FOR ADOPTION REQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 12 HOURS OF TRAINING CALLED “SPAULDING.”

EVEN IF YOU CANNOT BE A FOSTER CARE PROVIDER, THERE ARE MANY OTHER WAYS TO ASSIST OUR CHILDREN IN NEED. AREA CHURCHES AND CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS PROVIDE ASSISTANCE AND SUPPORT IN A VARIETY OF WAYS. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS’ QUARTERBACK ALEX SMITH AND HIS FOUNDATION HAVE BEEN HUGE SUPPORTERS OF FOSTER CARE CHILDREN. IF YOU OR YOUR ORGANIZATION ARE INTERESTED IN BECOMING A FOSTER CARE PROVIDER OR ASSISTING OUR CHILDREN, PLEASE CALL (816) 649-1414.

PERSONAL NOTE:

AS A SPORTS ENTHUSIAST, I LOVE TO HEAR ABOUT SPORTS PERSONALITIES WHO HAVE DEDICATED THEIR LIVES TO ASSISTING OUR CHILDREN. ALEX SMITH AND HIS FOUNDATION ARE A PRIME EXAMPLE, BUT WE ALSO HAVE OUR LOCAL HEROES. LONGTIME CAMERON BASKETBALL COACH KEVIN NICHOLS WAS HONORED WITH THEIR GYMNASIUM FLOOR DEDICATION. IN RECOGNITION OF HIS DEVOTION TO THEIR YOUTH, HIS NAME IS FOREVER EMBOSSED ON THE DRAGON HARDWOODS. DAVID FAIRCHILD, HAMILTON, WAS RECENTLY INDUCTED INTO THE MISSOURI SPORTS HALL OF FAME. HIS INDUCTION WAS UNPRECEDENTED AS HE JOINED HIS FATHER, BOB, AND LATE UNCLE, RICH (CHILLICOTHE FOOTBALL AND BASKETBALL COACHES) IN THE EXCLUSIVE CLUB. DAVID EARNED THE HONOR WITH 3 STATE TITLES, AN OVERALL RECORD OF 240 WINS VS ONLY 104 LOSSES, AND YEARS OF DEDICATION TO OUR YOUTH. THANK YOU, GENTLEMEN, YOU HAVE BEEN GREAT ROLE MODELS AND POSITIVE INFLUENCES ON SO MANY OF OUR KIDS.