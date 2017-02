A WARRANT WAS ISSUED FOR AN ATLANTA, GEORGIA MAN AFTER A POLICE CHASE SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

25-YEAR OLD ROCKEITH BROWN WAS SUBJECT TO A CALDWELL COUNTY WARRANT, AFTER HE LED LAW ENFORCEMENT ON A HIGH SPEED CHASE OVER HIGHWAY 13.

CHARGES AGAINST BROWN, INCLUDE EXCEEDING THE SPEED LIMIT BY OVER 26 MILES PER HOUR AND FELONY RESISTING ARREST, AS WELL AS OPERATING WITHOUT A LICENSE.

HE WAS SENT TO CALDWELL COUNTY JAIL WITH BOND SET AT 500-THOUSAND DOLLARS.