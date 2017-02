MISDEMEANOR DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED AND OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE WITHOUT A DRIVER’S LICENSE ARE THE CHARGES FOR ONE IOWA MAN.

LAW ENFORCEMENT PICKED UP 29-YEAR OLD ALEX NAYLOR OF LINEVILLE, IOWA SATURDAY AT 28TH AND 65 HIGHWAY IN TRENTON.

NAYLOR IS TO APPEAR IN GRUNDY COUNTY COURT ON FEBRUARY 14. BOND WAS PLACED AT $5,000.