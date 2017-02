CHILLICOTHE POLICE ARRESTED A MAN FRIDAY ON TWO COUNTS OF ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD. AROUND 10:00 FRIDAY NIGHT, OFFICERS STOPPED A VEHICLE FOR SPEEDING

IN THE 1300 BLOCK OF NORTH WASHINGTON STREET. POLICE ARRESTED LLOYD SWIFT FOR ALLEGED DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED, SPEEDING AND TWO COUNTS OF ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD.

SWIFT WAS TRANSPORTED TO DAVIESS DEKALB REGIONAL JAIL.