THE EXECUTION OF A MISSOURI MAN IS THE RESULT OF MURDER OF A WOMAN AND HER TWO CHILDREN NEARLY 20 YEARS AGO.

AT 6:00 TONIGHT, MARK CHRISTESON IS SET FOR LETHAL INJECTION FOR THE 1998 MURDER OF SUSAN BROUK, HER 12-YEAR OLD DAUGHTER AND 9-YEAR OLD SON.

CHRISTESON’S PENDING COURT APPEALS STATE HIS TRIAL LAWYERS INEPT, MISSING A 2005 DEADLINE FOR A FEDERAL APPEAL. IF THE SENTENCE IS CARRIED OUT, IT WILL BE MISSOURI’S FIRST EXECUTION SINCE MAY OF 2016.