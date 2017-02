AN ILLINOIS MAN WAS ARRESTED ON A FELONY DRUG CHARGE WEDNESDAY MORNING IN CALDWELL COUNTY.

THE MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS 25-YEAR-OLD VERNON HILLS, ILLINOIS RESIDENT VICTOR E. WILLIAMS WAS ARRESTED ON A PRELIMINARY CHARGE OF FELONY POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE EXCEPT 35 GRAMS OR LESS OF MARIJUANA.

WILLIAMS WAS BOOKED ON A 24-HOUR HOLD.