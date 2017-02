LEGISLATION SPONSORED BY REPRESENTATIVE JOE DON MCGAUGH WAS DISCUSSED BEFORE THE HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE TUESDAY. MCGAUGH’S BILL WOULD REQUIRE COURTS TO SENTENCE REPEAT SEX OFFENDERS TO LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE IN CASES INVOLVING FORCIBLE RAPE OR SODOMY, FIRST DEGREE STATUTORY RAPE, FIRST DEGREE RAPE, OR FIRST OR SECOND DEGREE CHILD MOLESTATION.