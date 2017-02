MOSS OFFICIALLY INKS WITH ROYALS

THE KANSAS CITY ROYALS AND BRANDON MOSS OFFICIALLY CAME TO TERMS ON A TWO YEAR CONTRACT WEDNESDAY THAT WILL LIKELY PUT MOSS INTO THE ROYALS DESIGNATED HITTER ROLE FOR THE NEXT TWO SEASONS.

THE 33-YEAR-OLD MOSS JOINS THE ROYALS AFTER INKING A TWO YEAR $12-MILLION CONTRACT THAT WILL PAY HIM $3.75-MILLION IN 2017 AND $7.25-MILLION IN 2018. THE DEAL ALSO INCLUDES A GUARANTEED $1 MILLION BUYOUT ON A $10 MILLION MUTUAL OPTION IN 2019.

MOSS COULD MAKE ANOTHER $50,000 IF HE HAS 250 PLATTE APPEARANCES AND ANOTHER $50,000 FOR EVERY 25 APPEARANCES THEREAFTER UP TO 500 TRIPS TO THE DISH.

IN 2016 WITH THE CARDINALS MOSS HIT .225 WITH A .300 ON-BASE PERCENTAGE AND 28 HOMERS IN 128 GAMES.