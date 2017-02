THE MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL REPORTED MINOR INJURIES IN A ROLLOVER IN RAY COUNTY, WEST OF HARDIN. REPORTS INDICATE 47-YEAR OLD LORI COLLINS OF NORBORNNE, SLID OFF OF HIGHWAY 10 AND FLIPPED HER VEHICLE ON ITS TOP. COLLINS WAS TRANSPORTED TO RAY COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT. THE REPORTS STATES COLLINS WAS NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT.