NORTHWEST FOOTBALL ANNOUNCES A SIGNING CLASS OF 36

THE SIX TIME NATIONAL CHAMPION NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE FOOTBALL PROGRAM WEDNESDAY ANNOUNCED A SIGNING CLASS OF 36 PLAYERS.

THE 2017 RECRUITING CLASS INCLUDES PLAYERS FROM EIGHT DIFFERENT STATES INCLUDING 10 FROM IOWA, SEVEN FROM MISSOURI, FIVE PLAYERS EACH OUT OF NEBRASKA AND WISCONSIN, THREE EACH FROM FLORIDA AND KANSAS (3), AS WELL AS TWO FROM ILLINOIS AND ONE LONE HOOSIER FROM INDIANA.

THE CLASS INCLUDES 19 OFFENSIVE PLAYERS, 16 DEFENSIVE PLAYERS AND ONE KICKER.

THE 2017 SIGNING DAY CLASS AVERAGE GPA WAS 3.14 WITH AN AVERAGE ACT SCORE OF 22, WITH 27 NEW BEARCATS WHO EARNED SOME FORM OF AN ACADEMIC SCHOLARSHIP AT NORTHWEST.

THE CLASS DIDN’T INCLUDE TOO MANY LOCALS BUT THE BEARCATS DID GET COMMITMENTS FROM MARYVILLE LINEBACKER ELIJAH GREEN, TROY, KANSAS WIDE RECEIVER CUTTAR HUSS, MARYVILLE DEFENSIVE END TUCKER TRIPP, SPOOFHOUND OFFENSIVE LINEMAN JAKE WHITE AND LIBERTY OFFENSIVE LINEMAN FROM THE LISTENING AREA.

THE BEARCATS FULL RECRUITING CLASS CAN BE SEEN BY CLICKING HERE