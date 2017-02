RICHMOND AUTHORITIES SEEK INFORMATION IN TUESDAY ROBBERY

AUTHORITIES IN RICHMOND HAVE LAUNCHED AN INVESTIGATION AFTER A CONVENIENCE STORE ROBBERY TUESDAY MORNING.

REPORTS SAY THE CASEY’S GENERAL STORE ON WEST MAIN IN RICHMOND WAS ROBBED AT GUNPOINT EARLY TUESDAY.

RICHMOND AUTHORITIES SAY THE SUSPECT WHO ENTERED THE STORE APPEARED TO BE A WHITE MALE, AROUND SIX FEET TALL, REPORTEDLY ARMED WITH A REVOLVER.

VIDEO FOOTAGE SHOWED THE MASKED SUSPECT WEARING A BLACK COAT AND BLUE JEANS WITH A HOLE IN THE LEFT KNEE.

A SECOND MASKED SUSPECT REMAINED OUTSIDE THE STORE IN A GREEN HOODED SWEATSHIRT.

THE TWO REPORTEDLY LEFT THE STORE WITH CASH AND CIGARETTES.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT RICHMOND POLICE AT 816-776-3575.