ST. JOSEPH MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER MORNING HOUSE FIRE

A SAINT JOSEPH MAN WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL AFTER A HOUSE FIRE THIS (THURSDAY) MORNING NEAR KRUG PARK.

FIRE CREWS REPORTEDLY RESPONDED AROUND 6:00 THIS MORNING TO THE HOME AT 1104 ROOSEVELT AVENUE.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE BLAZE WAS SPARKED BY A 40-YEAR-OLD FURNACE.

FIREFIGHTERS SAID THE FIRE BURNED A HOLE IN THE HOME’S FIRST FLOOR, CAUSING AROUND 40-THOUSAND DOLLARS IN DAMAGE.

SAINT JOSEPH FIRE INSPECTOR, STEVE HENRICHSON, REPORTEDLY NOTED THE HOME HAD NO WORKING SMOKE DETECTORS.

CREWS WERE AT THE HOME FOR AROUND TWO HOURS.