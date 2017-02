TRENTON MAN RETURNS TO D.O.C. FOR PAROLE VIOLATIONS

ACCORDING TO THE GRUNDY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, TRENTON RESIDENT 25-YEAR OLD JONATHON WOODS WAS ARRESTED FOR MULTIPLE PAROLE VIOLATIONS.

THE VIOLATIONS INCLUDE CHANGING HIS RESIDENCE WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION, FAILING TO REPORT TO HIS PAROLE OFFICER JANUARY 10TH, AND UNSUCCESSFULLY DISCHARGING FROM THE SUBSTANCE ABUSE PROGRAM. ORIGINALLY, WOODS WAS CHARGED WITH CONSPIRACY FORGERY.

HE WAS RETURNED TO THE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS TUESDAY.