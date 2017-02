WILLIAMSON SIGNS 41 PLAYERS IN FIRST CLASS AS HEAD COACH AT MO WEST

THE MISSOURI WESTERN GRIFFONS BEGAN THE MATT WILLIAMSON ERA IN A BIG WAY WEDNESDAY WITH A 41 PLAYER RECRUITING CLASS, THE LARGEST CLASS IN MORE THAN FIVE YEARS.

THE 2017 GRIFFON RECRUITING CLASS INCLUDES PLAYERS OUT OF EIGHT DIFFERENT STATES. THERE ARE 11 OFFENSIVE LINEMEN, EIGHT DEFENSIVE LINEMEN, SEVEN LINEBACKERS, FOUR WIDE RECEIVERS, SEVEN DEFENSIVE BACKS, THREE RUNNING BACKS AND ONE QUARTERBACK. THE CLASS ALSO INCLUDES FIVE TRANSFERS

THE GRIFFONS 2017 CLASS INCLUDES FIVE PLAYERS FROM THE LISTENING AREA. AMONG THE LOCALS TO SIGN WITH THE GRIFFONS WEDNESDAY ARE BISHOP LeBLOND OFFENSIVE LINEMAN ANDREW STROUD, DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OUT OF TROY, KANSAS WILL SMITH, ST. JOE CENTRAL RUNNING BACK AND LINEBACKER ISRAEL SMITH, BENTON WIDE RECEIVER DEVON BURTON AND LIBERTY LINEBACKER SPENCER HOLLOWELL.

