A SPECIAL COMEDY PERFORMANCE IS COMING TO CHILLICOTHE LATER THIS MONTH.

THE CHILLICOTHE AREA ARTS COUNCIL WILL HOST “BAREFOOT IN THE PARK” SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12 AT THE GARY DICKINSON PERFORMING ARTS CENTER IN CHILLICOTHE.

THE PERFORMANCE IS PRESENTED BY THE MONTANA REPERTORY THEATER.

TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE AT THE DOOR OR BY CALLING 660-646-1173.