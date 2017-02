AUTHORITIES IN GRUNDY COUNTY HAVE LAUNCHED AN INVESTIGATION AFTER A STRING OF BURGLARIES NEAR LEISURE LAKE.

SHERIFF RODNEY HERRING REPORTS FOUR BURGLARIES HAVE RECENTLY BEEN REPORTED AND IS SEEKING ANY ADDITIONAL INFORMATION THE PUBLIC MAY HAVE.

THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE ADVISED ALL IN THE AREA TAKE EXTRA CARE AND PRECAUTION.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE AT 660-359-2828.