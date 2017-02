FRIDAY BASKETBALL SCORES

GRC INTERDIVISIONAL GAMES

STANBERRY AT TRENTON TRENTON 51-37 FINAL

KING CITY AT GALLATIN GALLATIN 61-31 FINAL

NORTH ANDREW AT SOUTH HARRISON NORTH ANDREW 60-53 FINAL

BRAYMER AT PUTNAM COUNTY PUTNAM COUNTY 68-58

WORTH COUNTY AT PRINCETON PRINCETON 39-27 FINAL

PATTONSBURG AT MILAN MILAN 54-37 FINAL

ST JOSEPH CHRISTIAN AT POLO POLO 50-34 FINAL

ALBANY AT MAYSVILLE MAYSVILLE 42-31 FINAL

HDC CONFERENCE

MERCER AT NORTH HARRISON MERCER 78-22 FINAL

GILMAN CITY AT EAST HARRISON GILMAN CITY 76-71 OT

275 CONFERENCE

STEWARTSVILLE AT JEFFERSON JEFFERSON63-29 END 3

NE NODAWAY AT SOUTH NODAWAY SOUTH NODAWAY 51-19 FINAL

NORTH NODAWAY AT EAST ATCHISON EAST ATCHISON 33-27 FINAL

ROCK PORT VS SOUTH HOLT ROCK PORT 64-30 FINAL

MOUND CITY VS DEKALB MOUND CITY 63-24 FINAL

WEST NODAWAY VS NODAWAY HOLT NODAWAY HOLT 52-38 FINAL

PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE

SOUTHWEST VALLEY AT CENTRAL DECATUR CENTRAL DECATUR 92-37 FINAL

MARTENSDALE ST MARYS 48 LENOX 21

KCI CONFERENCE

EAST BUCHANAN VS WEST PLATTE EAST BUCHANAN 52-34 FINAL

PLATTSBURG VS MID BUCHANAN MID BUCHANAN 55-40 FINAL

LATHROP VS NORTH PLATTE LATHROP 52-34 FINAL

HAMILTON VS LAWSON HAMILTON 48-45 FINAL

OTHER GIRLS SCORES

MEADVILLE 69 NOVINGER 40

GRC CONFERENCE BOYS

STANBERRY @ TRENTON TRENTON 51-49 FINAL

NORTH ANDREW @ PUTNAM COUNTY NORTH ANDREW 87-67 FINAL

BRAYMER @ MAYSVILLE BRAYMER 53-40 FINAL

WORTH COUNTY @ GALLATIN WORTH COUNTY78-60 FINAL

KING CITY @ MILAN

ST. JOSEPH CHRISTIAN @ SOUTH HARRISON SOUTH HARRISON 47-42 FINAL

PATTONSBURG @ PRINCETON PRINCETON 51-41 FINAL

ALBANY @ POLO

HDC CONFERENCE

MERCER AT NORTH HARRISON MERCER 55-18 FINAL

GILMAN CITY AT EAST HARRISON

275 CONFERENCE

STEWARTSVILLE AT JEFFERSON JEFFERSON 62-48 FINAL

NE NODAWAY AT SOUTH NODAWAY NE NODAWAY 37-34 END 3RD

NORTH NODAWAY AT EAST ATCHISON EAST ATCHISON 50-42 END 3RD

ROCK PORT VS SOUTH HOLT SOUTH HOLT 37-28 END 3RD

MOUND CITY VS DEKALB MOUND CITY 47-13 END 3RD

WEST NODAWAY VS NODAWAY HOLT TIED 37 END 3RD

PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE

SOUTHWEST VALLEY AT CENTRAL DECATUR 48-39 CENTRAL DECATUR END 3RD

KCI CONFERENCE

EAST BUCHANAN VS WEST PLATTE EAST BUCHANAN 24-14 HALF

PLATTSBURG VS MID BUCHANAN MID BUCHANAN 45-36 END 3RD

LATHROP VS NORTH PLATTE NORTH PLATTE 18-17 HALF

HAMILTON VS LAWSON LAWSON 70-60 FINAL

OTHER SCORES

MARYVILLE 75 SMITHVILLE 46

SAVANNAH 55 LEBLOND 39