THE DEKALB COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS LAUNCHED AN INVESTIGATION INTO AN EMPLOYEE OF THE MAYSVILLE R-1 SCHOOL DISTRICT.

THE DISTRICT REPORTED THE INVESTIGATION THURSDAY WITH THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND THE DEPARTMENT OF FAMILY SERVICES.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE INVESTIGATION CONCERNS A DISTRICT EMPLOYEE’S CONDUCT WITH JUVENILES.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS MAY BE MADE AVAILABLE PENDING THE RESULT OF THE INVESTIGATION.