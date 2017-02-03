Pet of the Week – Rutz

“Hi”, my name is Rutz and I am a little under a year old male. I am very playful with humans, toys, and other dogs. I know quite a few tricks and commands. I am already fixed, house trained and up to date with shots. I have A LOT of energy and LOVE to play.

To adopt Rutz, go to www.adoptapet.com and type in the Cameron Zip Code, 64429. Or, if you prefer, you can call Kathy at (816) 752-2295. Thanks to all our listeners, and especially Cameron Veterinary Clinic for the GREAT response to the program!