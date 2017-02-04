ALBANY WRESTLING TOURNAMENT RESULTS

ALBANY WRESTLING TOURNAMENT
Team Scores
1. Riverside 177.0
2. Smithville 147.0
3. Cameron 129.5
4. Stanberry 128.0
5. O`Hara 83.0
6. North Andrew 68.5
7. Center 64.5
8. Savannah 61.0
9. Central Academy of Excellence 60.0
10. Lafayette (St. Joseph) 48.0
11. Albany 43.5
12. Tarkio 42.0
13. Summit Christian 36.0
106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jeremy Wimer of Albany
2nd Place – Malakhi Davolt of Cameron
Round 1
Jeremy Wimer (Albany) 31-9, So. over Emily Hunt (Tarkio) 13-22, So. (Fall 0:23).
Malakhi Davolt (Cameron) 18-11, Sr. over Jack Gearhart (O`Hara) 22-18, So. (MD 21-8).
Round 2
Jeremy Wimer (Albany) 31-9, So. over Jack Gearhart (O`Hara) 22-18, So. (Fall 1:27).
Malakhi Davolt (Cameron) 18-11, Sr. over Emily Hunt (Tarkio) 13-22, So. (Fall 3:30).
Round 3
Jeremy Wimer (Albany) 31-9, So. over Malakhi Davolt (Cameron) 18-11, Sr. (Fall 2:20).
Jack Gearhart (O`Hara) 22-18, So. over Emily Hunt (Tarkio) 13-22, So. (Fall 0:35).
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Nick Nielson of Smithville
2nd Place – TyJhun Bridgeford of Center
3rd Place – Mateo Messner of Stanberry
Round 1
TyJhun Bridgeford (Center) 24-9, So. over Mateo Messner (Stanberry) 20-13, So. (Dec 8-6).
Round 2
Nick Nielson (Smithville) 10-2, Fr. over Mateo Messner (Stanberry) 20-13, So. (Fall 3:26).
Round 3
Nick Nielson (Smithville) 10-2, Fr. over TyJhun Bridgeford (Center) 24-9, So. (MD 12-4).
120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Dylon Pappert of Stanberry
Round 1
Dylon Pappert (Stanberry) 34-5, So. over Jatelon Boone (Savannah JV) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 0:40).
Cody Vandiver (Smithville) 10-3, So. over Spencer Gosselin (O`Hara) 26-12, Jr. (Fall 5:45).
Judge Gerla (Cameron) 10-6, So. over Joshua Sneed (Center) 11-29, So. (Fall 10:01).
Round 2
Dylon Pappert (Stanberry) 34-5, So. over Joshua Sneed (Center) 11-29, So. (Fall 0:30).
Spencer Gosselin (O`Hara) 26-12, Jr. over Judge Gerla (Cameron) 10-6, So. (Fall 1:22).
Cody Vandiver (Smithville) 10-3, So. over Jatelon Boone (Savannah JV) 0-5, Jr. (TF-1.5 0:00 (17-1)).
Round 3
Dylon Pappert (Stanberry) 34-5, So. over Judge Gerla (Cameron) 10-6, So. (Fall 1:24).
Spencer Gosselin (O`Hara) 26-12, Jr. over Jatelon Boone (Savannah JV) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 0:18).
Cody Vandiver (Smithville) 10-3, So. over Joshua Sneed (Center) 11-29, So. (Fall 1:55).
Round 4
Dylon Pappert (Stanberry) 34-5, So. over Cody Vandiver (Smithville) 10-3, So. (Dec 7-5).
Spencer Gosselin (O`Hara) 26-12, Jr. over Joshua Sneed (Center) 11-29, So. (Fall 1:06).
Judge Gerla (Cameron) 10-6, So. over Jatelon Boone (Savannah JV) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 0:26).
Round 5
Dylon Pappert (Stanberry) 34-5, So. over Spencer Gosselin (O`Hara) 26-12, Jr. (OT 12-10).
Cody Vandiver (Smithville) 10-3, So. over Judge Gerla (Cameron) 10-6, So. (Fall 1:45).
Joshua Sneed (Center) 11-29, So. over Jatelon Boone (Savannah JV) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 2:48).
126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jared Thornbrugh of Smithville
2nd Place – Beau Horn of Riverside
3rd Place – Sam Oldham of Stanberry
4th Place – Bo Eaton of Cameron
1st Place Match
Jared Thornbrugh (Smithville) 5-0, So. over Beau Horn (Riverside) 19-6, Fr. (MD 8-0).
3rd Place Match
Sam Oldham (Stanberry) 18-23, So. over Bo Eaton (Cameron) 13-7, Fr. (Fall 1:30).
5th Place Match
Gabe Hummer (Savannah) 22-10, Fr. over Zeke Dunning (Summit Christian) 8-20, So. (Fall 2:29).
7th Place Match
Grant Bounds (Albany) 8-12, Fr. over () , . (Bye).
132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Drake Eychaner of North Andrew
2nd Place – Dean Foster of Savannah
3rd Place – Mason Hedgecorth of Smithville
4th Place – Grant Thompson of Cameron
5th Place – Derrick Karn of Riverside
6th Place – Will Engel of Albany
7th Place – Mark Donaldson of Stanberry
8th Place – Autumn Hester of Smithville JV
9th Place – Karden Lee of Center
1st Place Match
Drake Eychaner (North Andrew) 4-0, So. over Dean Foster (Savannah) 34-11, Jr. (Dec 7-5).
3rd Place Match
Mason Hedgecorth (Smithville) 19-3, Fr. over Grant Thompson (Cameron) 24-7, Fr. (Fall 0:59).
5th Place Match
Derrick Karn (Riverside) 18-12, Jr. over Will Engel (Albany) 25-16, Jr. (Fall 0:49).
7th Place Match
Mark Donaldson (Stanberry) 16-22, So. over Autumn Hester (Smithville JV) 1-8, Fr. (Fall 1:01).
9th Place Match
Karden Lee (Center) 26-15, So. over () , . (Bye).
145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Scott Resler of Riverside
2nd Place – Kaden Ehrhardt of North Andrew
3rd Place – Clinton Kennedy of Cameron
4th Place – Rueben Gage of Stanberry
5th Place – Syler Douglas of Savannah
6th Place – Kyele Jackson of Riverside JV
7th Place – Kameron Marquez of Smithville
8th Place – Sergio Dalazen of Summit Christian
1st Place Match
Scott Resler (Riverside) 27-1, Jr. over Kaden Ehrhardt (North Andrew) 4-1, So. (Fall 3:59).
3rd Place Match
Clinton Kennedy (Cameron) 19-8, So. over Rueben Gage (Stanberry) 23-18, So. (Fall 5:09).
5th Place Match
Syler Douglas (Savannah) 13-21, Jr. over Kyele Jackson (Riverside JV) 6-3, So. (Fall 0:47).
7th Place Match
Kameron Marquez (Smithville) 6-9, So. over Sergio Dalazen (Summit Christian) 5-10, Sr. (M. For.).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – John O`Brien of O`Hara
2nd Place – Clayton Stoll of Stanberry
3rd Place – Brock Cunningham of Savannah
4th Place – Jake Husch of Cameron
5th Place – Keagan Vincient of Savannah JV
6th Place – Genesis Ballinger of Center
7th Place – Frank Cuevas of East (Kansas City)
8th Place – Lilly Eulinger of Savannah 9th
1st Place Match
John O`Brien (O`Hara) 33-14, Sr. over Clayton Stoll (Stanberry) 31-8, Sr. (MD 13-2).
3rd Place Match
Brock Cunningham (Savannah) 12-19, Jr. over Jake Husch (Cameron) 21-22, Fr. (Fall 3:28).
5th Place Match
Keagan Vincient (Savannah JV) 3-2, Jr. over Genesis Ballinger (Center) 9-25, So. (Fall 3:57).
7th Place Match
Frank Cuevas (East (Kansas City) ) 2-5, Jr. over Lilly Eulinger (Savannah 9th) 0-5, Fr. (Fall 0:58).
195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Drew Trump of Riverside
2nd Place – Zach Oldham of Stanberry
3rd Place – Sean Smith of Summit Christian
4th Place – Cody Mckimmens of Smithville
5th Place – Dana Winfrey of Lafayette (St. Joseph)
6th Place – Corbin McDonald of Savannah
7th Place – Corbin Lamar of Cameron
1st Place Match
Drew Trump (Riverside) 13-6, Jr. over Zach Oldham (Stanberry) 28-16, So. (Dec 5-4).
3rd Place Match
Sean Smith (Summit Christian) 12-10, Jr. over Cody Mckimmens (Smithville) 7-7, Fr. (Fall 3:03).
5th Place Match
Dana Winfrey (Lafayette (St. Joseph)) 7-6, Sr. over Corbin McDonald (Savannah) 9-30, Fr. (Fall 2:22).
7th Place Match
Corbin Lamar (Cameron) 0-4, Jr. over () , . (Bye).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Craig Robinson of Central Academy of Excellence
2nd Place – Johnathan Chittum of North Andrew
3rd Place – Conner Osmon of Albany
4th Place – Donovan Duncan of Riverside
5th Place – Robert Bremer of Cameron
6th Place – Ashton Yeary of Tarkio
7th Place – Ian Wilson of Lafayette (St. Joseph)
8th Place – Jacob Smith of Riverside JV
9th Place – Jesse Nastasi of Center
1st Place Match
Craig Robinson (Central Academy of Excellence) 39-10, Jr. over Johnathan Chittum (North Andrew) 4-1, Sr. (Fall 4:29).
3rd Place Match
Conner Osmon (Albany) 22-7, Sr. over Donovan Duncan (Riverside) 18-4, Sr. (Dec 8-7).
5th Place Match
Robert Bremer (Cameron) 27-3, Sr. over Ashton Yeary (Tarkio) 10-16, Fr. (Fall 0:32).
7th Place Match
Ian Wilson (Lafayette (St. Joseph)) 8-12, Fr. over Jacob Smith (Riverside JV) 0-4, Jr. (Fall 4:31).
9th Place Match
Jesse Nastasi (Center) 25-16, Sr. over () , . (Bye).
285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Elory Anderson of Stanberry
2nd Place – Elijah Lewis of Center
3rd Place – Max Park of Summit Christian
4th Place – Cody Fisher of Smithville
5th Place – Richard Stokes of Central Academy of Excellence
Round 1
Elijah Lewis (Center) 35-8, So. over Max Park (Summit Christian) 7-6, So. (Fall 0:53).
Cody Fisher (Smithville) 1-3, Fr. over Richard Stokes (Central Academy of Excellence) 18-23, Fr. (Fall 0:23).
Round 2
Elory Anderson (Stanberry) 34-2, Sr. over Cody Fisher (Smithville) 1-3, Fr. (TF-1.5 0:00 (17-1)).
Elijah Lewis (Center) 35-8, So. over Richard Stokes (Central Academy of Excellence) 18-23, Fr. (Fall 1:24).
Round 3
Elory Anderson (Stanberry) 34-2, Sr. over Richard Stokes (Central Academy of Excellence) 18-23, Fr. (Fall 0:30).
Max Park (Summit Christian) 7-6, So. over Cody Fisher (Smithville) 1-3, Fr. (Fall 5:48).
Round 4
Elory Anderson (Stanberry) 34-2, Sr. over Max Park (Summit Christian) 7-6, So. (Fall 3:32).
Elijah Lewis (Center) 35-8, So. over Cody Fisher (Smithville) 1-3, Fr. (Fall 0:34).
Round 5
Elory Anderson (Stanberry) 34-2, Sr. over Elijah Lewis (Center) 35-8, So. (Dec 6-5).
Max Park (Summit Christian) 7-6, So. over Richard Stokes (Central Academy of Excellence) 18-23, Fr. (Fall 1:45).