ALBANY WRESTLING TOURNAMENT RESULTS

ALBANY WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

Team Scores

1. Riverside 177.0

2. Smithville 147.0

3. Cameron 129.5

4. Stanberry 128.0

5. O`Hara 83.0

6. North Andrew 68.5

7. Center 64.5

8. Savannah 61.0

9. Central Academy of Excellence 60.0

10. Lafayette (St. Joseph) 48.0

11. Albany 43.5

12. Tarkio 42.0

13. Summit Christian 36.0

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jeremy Wimer of Albany

2nd Place – Malakhi Davolt of Cameron

Round 1

Jeremy Wimer (Albany) 31-9, So. over Emily Hunt (Tarkio) 13-22, So. (Fall 0:23).

Malakhi Davolt (Cameron) 18-11, Sr. over Jack Gearhart (O`Hara) 22-18, So. (MD 21-8).

Round 2

Jeremy Wimer (Albany) 31-9, So. over Jack Gearhart (O`Hara) 22-18, So. (Fall 1:27).

Malakhi Davolt (Cameron) 18-11, Sr. over Emily Hunt (Tarkio) 13-22, So. (Fall 3:30).

Round 3

Jeremy Wimer (Albany) 31-9, So. over Malakhi Davolt (Cameron) 18-11, Sr. (Fall 2:20).

Jack Gearhart (O`Hara) 22-18, So. over Emily Hunt (Tarkio) 13-22, So. (Fall 0:35).

113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Nick Nielson of Smithville

2nd Place – TyJhun Bridgeford of Center

3rd Place – Mateo Messner of Stanberry

Round 1

TyJhun Bridgeford (Center) 24-9, So. over Mateo Messner (Stanberry) 20-13, So. (Dec 8-6).

Round 2

Nick Nielson (Smithville) 10-2, Fr. over Mateo Messner (Stanberry) 20-13, So. (Fall 3:26).

Round 3

Nick Nielson (Smithville) 10-2, Fr. over TyJhun Bridgeford (Center) 24-9, So. (MD 12-4).

120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dylon Pappert of Stanberry

Round 1

Dylon Pappert (Stanberry) 34-5, So. over Jatelon Boone (Savannah JV) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 0:40).

Cody Vandiver (Smithville) 10-3, So. over Spencer Gosselin (O`Hara) 26-12, Jr. (Fall 5:45).

Judge Gerla (Cameron) 10-6, So. over Joshua Sneed (Center) 11-29, So. (Fall 10:01).

Round 2

Dylon Pappert (Stanberry) 34-5, So. over Joshua Sneed (Center) 11-29, So. (Fall 0:30).

Spencer Gosselin (O`Hara) 26-12, Jr. over Judge Gerla (Cameron) 10-6, So. (Fall 1:22).

Cody Vandiver (Smithville) 10-3, So. over Jatelon Boone (Savannah JV) 0-5, Jr. (TF-1.5 0:00 (17-1)).

Round 3

Dylon Pappert (Stanberry) 34-5, So. over Judge Gerla (Cameron) 10-6, So. (Fall 1:24).

Spencer Gosselin (O`Hara) 26-12, Jr. over Jatelon Boone (Savannah JV) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 0:18).

Cody Vandiver (Smithville) 10-3, So. over Joshua Sneed (Center) 11-29, So. (Fall 1:55).

Round 4

Dylon Pappert (Stanberry) 34-5, So. over Cody Vandiver (Smithville) 10-3, So. (Dec 7-5).

Spencer Gosselin (O`Hara) 26-12, Jr. over Joshua Sneed (Center) 11-29, So. (Fall 1:06).

Judge Gerla (Cameron) 10-6, So. over Jatelon Boone (Savannah JV) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 0:26).

Round 5

Dylon Pappert (Stanberry) 34-5, So. over Spencer Gosselin (O`Hara) 26-12, Jr. (OT 12-10).

Cody Vandiver (Smithville) 10-3, So. over Judge Gerla (Cameron) 10-6, So. (Fall 1:45).

Joshua Sneed (Center) 11-29, So. over Jatelon Boone (Savannah JV) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 2:48).

126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jared Thornbrugh of Smithville

2nd Place – Beau Horn of Riverside

3rd Place – Sam Oldham of Stanberry

4th Place – Bo Eaton of Cameron

1st Place Match

Jared Thornbrugh (Smithville) 5-0, So. over Beau Horn (Riverside) 19-6, Fr. (MD 8-0).

3rd Place Match

Sam Oldham (Stanberry) 18-23, So. over Bo Eaton (Cameron) 13-7, Fr. (Fall 1:30).

5th Place Match

Gabe Hummer (Savannah) 22-10, Fr. over Zeke Dunning (Summit Christian) 8-20, So. (Fall 2:29).

7th Place Match

Grant Bounds (Albany) 8-12, Fr. over () , . (Bye).

132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Drake Eychaner of North Andrew

2nd Place – Dean Foster of Savannah

3rd Place – Mason Hedgecorth of Smithville

4th Place – Grant Thompson of Cameron

5th Place – Derrick Karn of Riverside

6th Place – Will Engel of Albany

7th Place – Mark Donaldson of Stanberry

8th Place – Autumn Hester of Smithville JV

9th Place – Karden Lee of Center

1st Place Match

Drake Eychaner (North Andrew) 4-0, So. over Dean Foster (Savannah) 34-11, Jr. (Dec 7-5).

3rd Place Match

Mason Hedgecorth (Smithville) 19-3, Fr. over Grant Thompson (Cameron) 24-7, Fr. (Fall 0:59).

5th Place Match

Derrick Karn (Riverside) 18-12, Jr. over Will Engel (Albany) 25-16, Jr. (Fall 0:49).

7th Place Match

Mark Donaldson (Stanberry) 16-22, So. over Autumn Hester (Smithville JV) 1-8, Fr. (Fall 1:01).

9th Place Match

Karden Lee (Center) 26-15, So. over () , . (Bye).

145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Scott Resler of Riverside

2nd Place – Kaden Ehrhardt of North Andrew

3rd Place – Clinton Kennedy of Cameron

4th Place – Rueben Gage of Stanberry

5th Place – Syler Douglas of Savannah

6th Place – Kyele Jackson of Riverside JV

7th Place – Kameron Marquez of Smithville

8th Place – Sergio Dalazen of Summit Christian

1st Place Match

Scott Resler (Riverside) 27-1, Jr. over Kaden Ehrhardt (North Andrew) 4-1, So. (Fall 3:59).

3rd Place Match

Clinton Kennedy (Cameron) 19-8, So. over Rueben Gage (Stanberry) 23-18, So. (Fall 5:09).

5th Place Match

Syler Douglas (Savannah) 13-21, Jr. over Kyele Jackson (Riverside JV) 6-3, So. (Fall 0:47).

7th Place Match

Kameron Marquez (Smithville) 6-9, So. over Sergio Dalazen (Summit Christian) 5-10, Sr. (M. For.).

170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – John O`Brien of O`Hara

2nd Place – Clayton Stoll of Stanberry

3rd Place – Brock Cunningham of Savannah

4th Place – Jake Husch of Cameron

5th Place – Keagan Vincient of Savannah JV

6th Place – Genesis Ballinger of Center

7th Place – Frank Cuevas of East (Kansas City)

8th Place – Lilly Eulinger of Savannah 9th

1st Place Match

John O`Brien (O`Hara) 33-14, Sr. over Clayton Stoll (Stanberry) 31-8, Sr. (MD 13-2).

3rd Place Match

Brock Cunningham (Savannah) 12-19, Jr. over Jake Husch (Cameron) 21-22, Fr. (Fall 3:28).

5th Place Match

Keagan Vincient (Savannah JV) 3-2, Jr. over Genesis Ballinger (Center) 9-25, So. (Fall 3:57).

7th Place Match

Frank Cuevas (East (Kansas City) ) 2-5, Jr. over Lilly Eulinger (Savannah 9th) 0-5, Fr. (Fall 0:58).

195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Drew Trump of Riverside

2nd Place – Zach Oldham of Stanberry

3rd Place – Sean Smith of Summit Christian

4th Place – Cody Mckimmens of Smithville

5th Place – Dana Winfrey of Lafayette (St. Joseph)

6th Place – Corbin McDonald of Savannah

7th Place – Corbin Lamar of Cameron

1st Place Match

Drew Trump (Riverside) 13-6, Jr. over Zach Oldham (Stanberry) 28-16, So. (Dec 5-4).

3rd Place Match

Sean Smith (Summit Christian) 12-10, Jr. over Cody Mckimmens (Smithville) 7-7, Fr. (Fall 3:03).

5th Place Match

Dana Winfrey (Lafayette (St. Joseph)) 7-6, Sr. over Corbin McDonald (Savannah) 9-30, Fr. (Fall 2:22).

7th Place Match

Corbin Lamar (Cameron) 0-4, Jr. over () , . (Bye).

220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Craig Robinson of Central Academy of Excellence

2nd Place – Johnathan Chittum of North Andrew

3rd Place – Conner Osmon of Albany

4th Place – Donovan Duncan of Riverside

5th Place – Robert Bremer of Cameron

6th Place – Ashton Yeary of Tarkio

7th Place – Ian Wilson of Lafayette (St. Joseph)

8th Place – Jacob Smith of Riverside JV

9th Place – Jesse Nastasi of Center

1st Place Match

Craig Robinson (Central Academy of Excellence) 39-10, Jr. over Johnathan Chittum (North Andrew) 4-1, Sr. (Fall 4:29).

3rd Place Match

Conner Osmon (Albany) 22-7, Sr. over Donovan Duncan (Riverside) 18-4, Sr. (Dec 8-7).

5th Place Match

Robert Bremer (Cameron) 27-3, Sr. over Ashton Yeary (Tarkio) 10-16, Fr. (Fall 0:32).

7th Place Match

Ian Wilson (Lafayette (St. Joseph)) 8-12, Fr. over Jacob Smith (Riverside JV) 0-4, Jr. (Fall 4:31).

9th Place Match

Jesse Nastasi (Center) 25-16, Sr. over () , . (Bye).

285 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Elory Anderson of Stanberry

2nd Place – Elijah Lewis of Center

3rd Place – Max Park of Summit Christian

4th Place – Cody Fisher of Smithville

5th Place – Richard Stokes of Central Academy of Excellence

Round 1

Elijah Lewis (Center) 35-8, So. over Max Park (Summit Christian) 7-6, So. (Fall 0:53).

Cody Fisher (Smithville) 1-3, Fr. over Richard Stokes (Central Academy of Excellence) 18-23, Fr. (Fall 0:23).

Round 2

Elory Anderson (Stanberry) 34-2, Sr. over Cody Fisher (Smithville) 1-3, Fr. (TF-1.5 0:00 (17-1)).

Elijah Lewis (Center) 35-8, So. over Richard Stokes (Central Academy of Excellence) 18-23, Fr. (Fall 1:24).

Round 3

Elory Anderson (Stanberry) 34-2, Sr. over Richard Stokes (Central Academy of Excellence) 18-23, Fr. (Fall 0:30).

Max Park (Summit Christian) 7-6, So. over Cody Fisher (Smithville) 1-3, Fr. (Fall 5:48).

Round 4

Elory Anderson (Stanberry) 34-2, Sr. over Max Park (Summit Christian) 7-6, So. (Fall 3:32).

Elijah Lewis (Center) 35-8, So. over Cody Fisher (Smithville) 1-3, Fr. (Fall 0:34).

Round 5

Elory Anderson (Stanberry) 34-2, Sr. over Elijah Lewis (Center) 35-8, So. (Dec 6-5).

Max Park (Summit Christian) 7-6, So. over Richard Stokes (Central Academy of Excellence) 18-23, Fr. (Fall 1:45).