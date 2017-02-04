CENTRAL DECATUR QUALIFIES 4 TO DISTRICT WRESTLING

Team Scores
1. Albia 225.0
2. Winterset 218.0
3. Centerville 173.5
4. Central Decatur 141.0
5. Chariton 111.5
6. Clarke 89.0
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Aden Reeves of Albia
2nd Place – Wyatt Dale of Central Decatur
3rd Place – Trey Allen of Winterset
4th Place – Gage Moorman of Centerville
1st Place Match
Aden Reeves (Albia) 45-1, So. over Wyatt Dale (Central Decatur) 42-11, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:08 (20-5)).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Wyatt Dale (Central Decatur) 42-11, Jr. over Trey Allen (Winterset) 26-20, So. (Fall 2:52).
120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kayden Kauzlarich of Centerville
2nd Place – Jack West of Winterset
3rd Place – Storm Little of Albia
4th Place – Parker Hardy of Clarke
5th Place – David Walker of Central Decatur
6th Place – Trae Hall of Chariton
1st Place Match
Kayden Kauzlarich (Centerville) 39-6, Fr. over Jack West (Winterset) 25-8, Fr. (Fall 2:08).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Jack West (Winterset) 25-8, Fr. over Storm Little (Albia) 25-11, Sr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Storm Little (Albia) 25-11, Sr. over Parker Hardy (Clarke) 25-16, Jr. (Fall 1:37).
5th Place Match
David Walker (Central Decatur) 12-27, Fr. over Trae Hall (Chariton) 7-21, Fr. (Fall 3:17).
132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tiger Terpstra of Centerville
2nd Place – Kruise KIburz of Winterset
3rd Place – Colby Wilken of Clarke
4th Place – Brett Powers of Central Decatur
1st Place Match
Tiger Terpstra (Centerville) 38-11, Jr. over Kruise KIburz (Winterset) 29-11, Fr. (TF-1.5 4:28 (23-4)).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Kruise KIburz (Winterset) 29-11, Fr. over Colby Wilken (Clarke) 17-15, So. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Colby Wilken (Clarke) 17-15, So. over Brett Powers (Central Decatur) 3-26, Fr. (Fall 0:15).
138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Blake Ryerson of Winterset
3rd Place – Dominick Morris of Albia
3rd Place – Adrian Hill of Chariton
4th Place – Elliot Ness of Central Decatur
5th Place – Coel Reece of Clarke
6th Place – Nolan Bogle of Centerville
1st Place Match
Blake Ryerson (Winterset) 24-19, Jr. over Dominick Morris (Albia) 45-12, So. (Dec 9-2).
2nd Place Wrestleback
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
Adrian Hill (Chariton) 24-32, So. over Elliot Ness (Central Decatur) 21-25, So. (Dec 9-5).
5th Place Match
Coel Reece (Clarke) 12-16, Fr. over Nolan Bogle (Centerville) 4-31, Jr. (Fall 3:21).
145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Justin Smith of Winterset
2nd Place – Bryce McKim of Albia
3rd Place – Luke Jones of Central Decatur
4th Place – Bob Wiskus of Centerville
1st Place Match
Justin Smith (Winterset) 34-9, Sr. over Bryce McKim (Albia) 39-9, Sr. (MD 13-2).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Bryce McKim (Albia) 39-9, Sr. over Luke Jones (Central Decatur) 36-18, Jr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Luke Jones (Central Decatur) 36-18, Jr. over Bob Wiskus (Centerville) 4-15, Jr. (Fall 0:38).
152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kade Kelso of Central Decatur
2nd Place – Jonathan Bair of Clarke
3rd Place – David Morris of Albia
4th Place – Tayton Bartholomew of Centerville
5th Place – Kade Forsyth of Winterset
1st Place Match
Kade Kelso (Central Decatur) 50-1, Sr. over Jonathan Bair (Clarke) 22-16, So. (Fall 2:46).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Jonathan Bair (Clarke) 22-16, So. over David Morris (Albia) 36-13, So. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
David Morris (Albia) 36-13, So. over Tayton Bartholomew (Centerville) 11-34, So. (Fall 1:46).
5th Place Match
Kade Forsyth (Winterset) 9-12, Fr. over () , . (Bye).
160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Chance Masters of Central Decatur
3rd Place – Kyle Sinnott of Albia
3rd Place – Tommy Sommers of Chariton
4th Place – Elijah Nuzum of Winterset
1st Place Match
Chance Masters (Central Decatur) 27-19, Sr. over Kyle Sinnott (Albia) 20-9, Sr. (Fall 3:22).
2nd Place Wrestleback
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
Tommy Sommers (Chariton) 15-19, Jr. over Elijah Nuzum (Winterset) 6-17, So. (Fall 1:24).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Connor Van Pelt of Winterset
2nd Place – Stephen Wardlow of Centerville
3rd Place – Jacob Fisher of Albia
4th Place – Adam Walker of Central Decatur
5th Place – Nathaniel Vandervort of Chariton
6th Place – Taven Floyd of Clarke
1st Place Match
Connor Van Pelt (Winterset) 21-17, Jr. over Stephen Wardlow (Centerville) 36-19, Jr. (Dec 2-0).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Stephen Wardlow (Centerville) 36-19, Jr. over Jacob Fisher (Albia) 18-28, Jr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Jacob Fisher (Albia) 18-28, Jr. over Adam Walker (Central Decatur) 24-22, Jr. (Inj. 0:00).
5th Place Match
Nathaniel Vandervort (Chariton) 17-27, Sr. over Taven Floyd (Clarke) 13-26, So. (MD 11-2).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Trace Carson of Central Decatur
2nd Place – Brett Martin of Albia
3rd Place – Tanner Marquadt of Winterset
4th Place – Peyton Russell of Centerville
5th Place – Jordan Jackson of Chariton
1st Place Match
Trace Carson (Central Decatur) 39-7, Sr. over Brett Martin (Albia) 8-8, Jr. (Dec 9-7).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Brett Martin (Albia) 8-8, Jr. over Tanner Marquadt (Winterset) 10-5, Sr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Tanner Marquadt (Winterset) 10-5, Sr. over Peyton Russell (Centerville) 18-27, So. (Fall 2:27).
5th Place Match
Jordan Jackson (Chariton) 15-18, Fr. over () , . (Bye).