CENTRAL DECATUR QUALIFIES 4 TO DISTRICT WRESTLING

Team Scores

1. Albia 225.0

2. Winterset 218.0

3. Centerville 173.5

4. Central Decatur 141.0

5. Chariton 111.5

6. Clarke 89.0

113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Aden Reeves of Albia

2nd Place – Wyatt Dale of Central Decatur

3rd Place – Trey Allen of Winterset

4th Place – Gage Moorman of Centerville

1st Place Match

Aden Reeves (Albia) 45-1, So. over Wyatt Dale (Central Decatur) 42-11, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:08 (20-5)).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Wyatt Dale (Central Decatur) 42-11, Jr. over Trey Allen (Winterset) 26-20, So. (Fall 2:52).

120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kayden Kauzlarich of Centerville

2nd Place – Jack West of Winterset

3rd Place – Storm Little of Albia

4th Place – Parker Hardy of Clarke

5th Place – David Walker of Central Decatur

6th Place – Trae Hall of Chariton

1st Place Match

Kayden Kauzlarich (Centerville) 39-6, Fr. over Jack West (Winterset) 25-8, Fr. (Fall 2:08).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Jack West (Winterset) 25-8, Fr. over Storm Little (Albia) 25-11, Sr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Storm Little (Albia) 25-11, Sr. over Parker Hardy (Clarke) 25-16, Jr. (Fall 1:37).

5th Place Match

David Walker (Central Decatur) 12-27, Fr. over Trae Hall (Chariton) 7-21, Fr. (Fall 3:17).

132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tiger Terpstra of Centerville

2nd Place – Kruise KIburz of Winterset

3rd Place – Colby Wilken of Clarke

4th Place – Brett Powers of Central Decatur

1st Place Match

Tiger Terpstra (Centerville) 38-11, Jr. over Kruise KIburz (Winterset) 29-11, Fr. (TF-1.5 4:28 (23-4)).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Kruise KIburz (Winterset) 29-11, Fr. over Colby Wilken (Clarke) 17-15, So. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Colby Wilken (Clarke) 17-15, So. over Brett Powers (Central Decatur) 3-26, Fr. (Fall 0:15).

138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Blake Ryerson of Winterset

3rd Place – Dominick Morris of Albia

3rd Place – Adrian Hill of Chariton

4th Place – Elliot Ness of Central Decatur

5th Place – Coel Reece of Clarke

6th Place – Nolan Bogle of Centerville

1st Place Match

Blake Ryerson (Winterset) 24-19, Jr. over Dominick Morris (Albia) 45-12, So. (Dec 9-2).

2nd Place Wrestleback

This match has not been wrestled yet.

3rd Place Match

Adrian Hill (Chariton) 24-32, So. over Elliot Ness (Central Decatur) 21-25, So. (Dec 9-5).

5th Place Match

Coel Reece (Clarke) 12-16, Fr. over Nolan Bogle (Centerville) 4-31, Jr. (Fall 3:21).

145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Justin Smith of Winterset

2nd Place – Bryce McKim of Albia

3rd Place – Luke Jones of Central Decatur

4th Place – Bob Wiskus of Centerville

1st Place Match

Justin Smith (Winterset) 34-9, Sr. over Bryce McKim (Albia) 39-9, Sr. (MD 13-2).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Bryce McKim (Albia) 39-9, Sr. over Luke Jones (Central Decatur) 36-18, Jr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Luke Jones (Central Decatur) 36-18, Jr. over Bob Wiskus (Centerville) 4-15, Jr. (Fall 0:38).

152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kade Kelso of Central Decatur

2nd Place – Jonathan Bair of Clarke

3rd Place – David Morris of Albia

4th Place – Tayton Bartholomew of Centerville

5th Place – Kade Forsyth of Winterset

1st Place Match

Kade Kelso (Central Decatur) 50-1, Sr. over Jonathan Bair (Clarke) 22-16, So. (Fall 2:46).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Jonathan Bair (Clarke) 22-16, So. over David Morris (Albia) 36-13, So. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

David Morris (Albia) 36-13, So. over Tayton Bartholomew (Centerville) 11-34, So. (Fall 1:46).

5th Place Match

Kade Forsyth (Winterset) 9-12, Fr. over () , . (Bye).

160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Chance Masters of Central Decatur

3rd Place – Kyle Sinnott of Albia

3rd Place – Tommy Sommers of Chariton

4th Place – Elijah Nuzum of Winterset

1st Place Match

Chance Masters (Central Decatur) 27-19, Sr. over Kyle Sinnott (Albia) 20-9, Sr. (Fall 3:22).

2nd Place Wrestleback

This match has not been wrestled yet.

3rd Place Match

Tommy Sommers (Chariton) 15-19, Jr. over Elijah Nuzum (Winterset) 6-17, So. (Fall 1:24).

170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Connor Van Pelt of Winterset

2nd Place – Stephen Wardlow of Centerville

3rd Place – Jacob Fisher of Albia

4th Place – Adam Walker of Central Decatur

5th Place – Nathaniel Vandervort of Chariton

6th Place – Taven Floyd of Clarke

1st Place Match

Connor Van Pelt (Winterset) 21-17, Jr. over Stephen Wardlow (Centerville) 36-19, Jr. (Dec 2-0).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Stephen Wardlow (Centerville) 36-19, Jr. over Jacob Fisher (Albia) 18-28, Jr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Jacob Fisher (Albia) 18-28, Jr. over Adam Walker (Central Decatur) 24-22, Jr. (Inj. 0:00).

5th Place Match

Nathaniel Vandervort (Chariton) 17-27, Sr. over Taven Floyd (Clarke) 13-26, So. (MD 11-2).

220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Trace Carson of Central Decatur

2nd Place – Brett Martin of Albia

3rd Place – Tanner Marquadt of Winterset

4th Place – Peyton Russell of Centerville

5th Place – Jordan Jackson of Chariton

1st Place Match

Trace Carson (Central Decatur) 39-7, Sr. over Brett Martin (Albia) 8-8, Jr. (Dec 9-7).

2nd Place Wrestleback

Brett Martin (Albia) 8-8, Jr. over Tanner Marquadt (Winterset) 10-5, Sr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Tanner Marquadt (Winterset) 10-5, Sr. over Peyton Russell (Centerville) 18-27, So. (Fall 2:27).

5th Place Match

Jordan Jackson (Chariton) 15-18, Fr. over () , . (Bye).