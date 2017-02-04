CENTRAL DECATUR QUALIFIES 4 TO DISTRICT WRESTLING

February 4, 2017 Local Sports, local sports

Team Scores
1. Albia 225.0
2. Winterset 218.0
3. Centerville 173.5
4. Central Decatur 141.0
5. Chariton 111.5
6. Clarke 89.0

 

113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Aden Reeves of Albia
2nd Place – Wyatt Dale of Central Decatur
3rd Place – Trey Allen of Winterset
4th Place – Gage Moorman of Centerville
1st Place Match
Aden Reeves (Albia) 45-1, So. over Wyatt Dale (Central Decatur) 42-11, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:08 (20-5)).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Wyatt Dale (Central Decatur) 42-11, Jr. over Trey Allen (Winterset) 26-20, So. (Fall 2:52).

 

120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kayden Kauzlarich of Centerville
2nd Place – Jack West of Winterset
3rd Place – Storm Little of Albia
4th Place – Parker Hardy of Clarke
5th Place – David Walker of Central Decatur
6th Place – Trae Hall of Chariton
1st Place Match
Kayden Kauzlarich (Centerville) 39-6, Fr. over Jack West (Winterset) 25-8, Fr. (Fall 2:08).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Jack West (Winterset) 25-8, Fr. over Storm Little (Albia) 25-11, Sr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Storm Little (Albia) 25-11, Sr. over Parker Hardy (Clarke) 25-16, Jr. (Fall 1:37).
5th Place Match
David Walker (Central Decatur) 12-27, Fr. over Trae Hall (Chariton) 7-21, Fr. (Fall 3:17).

 

 

132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tiger Terpstra of Centerville
2nd Place – Kruise KIburz of Winterset
3rd Place – Colby Wilken of Clarke
4th Place – Brett Powers of Central Decatur
1st Place Match
Tiger Terpstra (Centerville) 38-11, Jr. over Kruise KIburz (Winterset) 29-11, Fr. (TF-1.5 4:28 (23-4)).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Kruise KIburz (Winterset) 29-11, Fr. over Colby Wilken (Clarke) 17-15, So. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Colby Wilken (Clarke) 17-15, So. over Brett Powers (Central Decatur) 3-26, Fr. (Fall 0:15).

 

138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Blake Ryerson of Winterset
3rd Place – Dominick Morris of Albia
3rd Place – Adrian Hill of Chariton
4th Place – Elliot Ness of Central Decatur
5th Place – Coel Reece of Clarke
6th Place – Nolan Bogle of Centerville
1st Place Match
Blake Ryerson (Winterset) 24-19, Jr. over Dominick Morris (Albia) 45-12, So. (Dec 9-2).
2nd Place Wrestleback
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
Adrian Hill (Chariton) 24-32, So. over Elliot Ness (Central Decatur) 21-25, So. (Dec 9-5).
5th Place Match
Coel Reece (Clarke) 12-16, Fr. over Nolan Bogle (Centerville) 4-31, Jr. (Fall 3:21).

 

 

145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Justin Smith of Winterset
2nd Place – Bryce McKim of Albia
3rd Place – Luke Jones of Central Decatur
4th Place – Bob Wiskus of Centerville
1st Place Match
Justin Smith (Winterset) 34-9, Sr. over Bryce McKim (Albia) 39-9, Sr. (MD 13-2).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Bryce McKim (Albia) 39-9, Sr. over Luke Jones (Central Decatur) 36-18, Jr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Luke Jones (Central Decatur) 36-18, Jr. over Bob Wiskus (Centerville) 4-15, Jr. (Fall 0:38).

 

 

152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kade Kelso of Central Decatur
2nd Place – Jonathan Bair of Clarke
3rd Place – David Morris of Albia
4th Place – Tayton Bartholomew of Centerville
5th Place – Kade Forsyth of Winterset
1st Place Match
Kade Kelso (Central Decatur) 50-1, Sr. over Jonathan Bair (Clarke) 22-16, So. (Fall 2:46).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Jonathan Bair (Clarke) 22-16, So. over David Morris (Albia) 36-13, So. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
David Morris (Albia) 36-13, So. over Tayton Bartholomew (Centerville) 11-34, So. (Fall 1:46).
5th Place Match
Kade Forsyth (Winterset) 9-12, Fr. over () , . (Bye).

 

 

160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Chance Masters of Central Decatur
3rd Place – Kyle Sinnott of Albia
3rd Place – Tommy Sommers of Chariton
4th Place – Elijah Nuzum of Winterset
1st Place Match
Chance Masters (Central Decatur) 27-19, Sr. over Kyle Sinnott (Albia) 20-9, Sr. (Fall 3:22).
2nd Place Wrestleback
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
Tommy Sommers (Chariton) 15-19, Jr. over Elijah Nuzum (Winterset) 6-17, So. (Fall 1:24).

 

 

170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Connor Van Pelt of Winterset
2nd Place – Stephen Wardlow of Centerville
3rd Place – Jacob Fisher of Albia
4th Place – Adam Walker of Central Decatur
5th Place – Nathaniel Vandervort of Chariton
6th Place – Taven Floyd of Clarke
1st Place Match
Connor Van Pelt (Winterset) 21-17, Jr. over Stephen Wardlow (Centerville) 36-19, Jr. (Dec 2-0).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Stephen Wardlow (Centerville) 36-19, Jr. over Jacob Fisher (Albia) 18-28, Jr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Jacob Fisher (Albia) 18-28, Jr. over Adam Walker (Central Decatur) 24-22, Jr. (Inj. 0:00).
5th Place Match
Nathaniel Vandervort (Chariton) 17-27, Sr. over Taven Floyd (Clarke) 13-26, So. (MD 11-2).

 

 

 

 

220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Trace Carson of Central Decatur
2nd Place – Brett Martin of Albia
3rd Place – Tanner Marquadt of Winterset
4th Place – Peyton Russell of Centerville
5th Place – Jordan Jackson of Chariton
1st Place Match
Trace Carson (Central Decatur) 39-7, Sr. over Brett Martin (Albia) 8-8, Jr. (Dec 9-7).
2nd Place Wrestleback
Brett Martin (Albia) 8-8, Jr. over Tanner Marquadt (Winterset) 10-5, Sr. (RULE).
3rd Place Match
Tanner Marquadt (Winterset) 10-5, Sr. over Peyton Russell (Centerville) 18-27, So. (Fall 2:27).
5th Place Match
Jordan Jackson (Chariton) 15-18, Fr. over () , . (Bye).

 