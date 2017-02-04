MOUNT AYR QUALIFIES 1 FOR DISTRICT COMPETITION

Team Scores

1. Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas 205.5

2. Interstate 35 204.0

3. Wayne 141.5

4. East Union 128.0

5. Colfax-Mingo 117.5

6. Martensdale-St. Marys 114.5

7. Ogden 101.0

8. Mount Ayr 67.0

IHSAA 1A Sect. 10 Results for Mount Ayr

120 – Quentin Gregg (15-19) placed 4th and scored 11.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Quentin Gregg (Mount Ayr) 15-19 won by fall over Dimitri Teague (Wayne) 9-21 (Fall 1:27)

Semifinal – Cauy Furgison (Colfax-Mingo) 34-3 won by fall over Quentin Gregg (Mount Ayr) 15-19 (Fall 2:53)

3rd Place Match – Casey Baker (Interstate 35) 22-5 won by tech fall over Quentin Gregg (Mount Ayr) 15-19 (TF-1.5 4:21 (24-9))

126 – Ryker Hickman (8-14) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Austin Flynn (Ogden) 33-5 won by fall over Ryker Hickman (Mount Ayr) 8-14 (Fall 1:31)

Cons. Semi – JT Rowe (Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas) 15-16 won by fall over Ryker Hickman (Mount Ayr) 8-14 (Fall 0:47)

138 – Reas Knapp (6-24) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Matthew Wittstock (East Union) 41-8 won by fall over Reas Knapp (Mount Ayr) 6-24 (Fall 1:51)

Cons. Semi – Taylon Engleen (Ogden) 24-18 won by fall over Reas Knapp (Mount Ayr) 6-24 (Fall 1:04)

145 – Devin Russo (8-19) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Colby Page (Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas) 23-11 won by fall over Devin Russo (Mount Ayr) 8-19 (Fall 3:06)

Cons. Semi – Trystin Ross (Colfax-Mingo) 19-16 won by tech fall over Devin Russo (Mount Ayr) 8-19 (TF-1.5 5:40 (17-2))

152 – Marcus Daughton (40-12) placed 3rd and scored 14.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Marcus Daughton (Mount Ayr) 40-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Alec Henderson (Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas) 33-5 won by decision over Marcus Daughton (Mount Ayr) 40-12 (Dec 8-2)

3rd Place Match – Marcus Daughton (Mount Ayr) 40-12 won by fall over Zachary McCloud (Ogden) 27-9 (Fall 1:54)

2nd Place Match – Jacob Steilage (Interstate 35) 31-16 won by decision over Marcus Daughton (Mount Ayr) 40-12 (Dec 6-4)

160 – Jordan McAlexander (6-22) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Josh Sundberg (Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas) 16-24 won by fall over Jordan McAlexander (Mount Ayr) 6-22 (Fall 0:54)

Cons. Semi – Ben Saunders (Wayne) 8-17 won by fall over Jordan McAlexander (Mount Ayr) 6-22 (Fall 0:48)

170 – Cal Daughton (37-6) placed 1st and scored 26.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Cal Daughton (Mount Ayr) 37-6 won by fall over Jordan Lescaleet (Colfax-Mingo) 11-13 (Fall 0:13)

Semifinal – Cal Daughton (Mount Ayr) 37-6 won by fall over Blake Haub (Ogden) 28-17 (Fall 0:12)

1st Place Match – Cal Daughton (Mount Ayr) 37-6 won by fall over TJ Dierking (Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas) 36-5 (Fall 3:32)

182 – Nick Vanbuskirk (18-23) placed 3rd and scored 16.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Nick Vanbuskirk (Mount Ayr) 18-23 won by fall over Isaac Clouse (Colfax-Mingo) 3-12 (Fall 1:09)

Semifinal – Logan Schumacher (Martensdale-St. Marys) 46-1 won by fall over Nick Vanbuskirk (Mount Ayr) 18-23 (Fall 1:37)

3rd Place Match – Nick Vanbuskirk (Mount Ayr) 18-23 won by medical forfeit over Bryce Vanderlunen (Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas) 24-19 (M. For.)

2nd Place Match – Dante Arzani (Interstate 35) 34-11 won by fall over Nick Vanbuskirk (Mount Ayr) 18-23 (Fall 0:18)