MOUNT AYR QUALIFIES 1 FOR DISTRICT COMPETITION

Team Scores
1. Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas 205.5
2. Interstate 35 204.0
3. Wayne 141.5
4. East Union 128.0
5. Colfax-Mingo 117.5
6. Martensdale-St. Marys 114.5
7. Ogden 101.0
8. Mount Ayr 67.0
IHSAA 1A Sect. 10 Results for Mount Ayr
120 – Quentin Gregg (15-19) placed 4th and scored 11.00 team points.
Quarterfinal – Quentin Gregg (Mount Ayr) 15-19 won by fall over Dimitri Teague (Wayne) 9-21 (Fall 1:27)
Semifinal – Cauy Furgison (Colfax-Mingo) 34-3 won by fall over Quentin Gregg (Mount Ayr) 15-19 (Fall 2:53)
3rd Place Match – Casey Baker (Interstate 35) 22-5 won by tech fall over Quentin Gregg (Mount Ayr) 15-19 (TF-1.5 4:21 (24-9))
126 – Ryker Hickman (8-14) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.
Quarterfinal – Austin Flynn (Ogden) 33-5 won by fall over Ryker Hickman (Mount Ayr) 8-14 (Fall 1:31)
Cons. Semi – JT Rowe (Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas) 15-16 won by fall over Ryker Hickman (Mount Ayr) 8-14 (Fall 0:47)
138 – Reas Knapp (6-24) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.
Quarterfinal – Matthew Wittstock (East Union) 41-8 won by fall over Reas Knapp (Mount Ayr) 6-24 (Fall 1:51)
Cons. Semi – Taylon Engleen (Ogden) 24-18 won by fall over Reas Knapp (Mount Ayr) 6-24 (Fall 1:04)
145 – Devin Russo (8-19) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.
Quarterfinal – Colby Page (Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas) 23-11 won by fall over Devin Russo (Mount Ayr) 8-19 (Fall 3:06)
Cons. Semi – Trystin Ross (Colfax-Mingo) 19-16 won by tech fall over Devin Russo (Mount Ayr) 8-19 (TF-1.5 5:40 (17-2))
152 – Marcus Daughton (40-12) placed 3rd and scored 14.00 team points.
Quarterfinal – Marcus Daughton (Mount Ayr) 40-12 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal – Alec Henderson (Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas) 33-5 won by decision over Marcus Daughton (Mount Ayr) 40-12 (Dec 8-2)
3rd Place Match – Marcus Daughton (Mount Ayr) 40-12 won by fall over Zachary McCloud (Ogden) 27-9 (Fall 1:54)
2nd Place Match – Jacob Steilage (Interstate 35) 31-16 won by decision over Marcus Daughton (Mount Ayr) 40-12 (Dec 6-4)
160 – Jordan McAlexander (6-22) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.
Quarterfinal – Josh Sundberg (Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas) 16-24 won by fall over Jordan McAlexander (Mount Ayr) 6-22 (Fall 0:54)
Cons. Semi – Ben Saunders (Wayne) 8-17 won by fall over Jordan McAlexander (Mount Ayr) 6-22 (Fall 0:48)
170 – Cal Daughton (37-6) placed 1st and scored 26.00 team points.
Quarterfinal – Cal Daughton (Mount Ayr) 37-6 won by fall over Jordan Lescaleet (Colfax-Mingo) 11-13 (Fall 0:13)
Semifinal – Cal Daughton (Mount Ayr) 37-6 won by fall over Blake Haub (Ogden) 28-17 (Fall 0:12)
1st Place Match – Cal Daughton (Mount Ayr) 37-6 won by fall over TJ Dierking (Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas) 36-5 (Fall 3:32)
182 – Nick Vanbuskirk (18-23) placed 3rd and scored 16.00 team points.
Quarterfinal – Nick Vanbuskirk (Mount Ayr) 18-23 won by fall over Isaac Clouse (Colfax-Mingo) 3-12 (Fall 1:09)
Semifinal – Logan Schumacher (Martensdale-St. Marys) 46-1 won by fall over Nick Vanbuskirk (Mount Ayr) 18-23 (Fall 1:37)
3rd Place Match – Nick Vanbuskirk (Mount Ayr) 18-23 won by medical forfeit over Bryce Vanderlunen (Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas) 24-19 (M. For.)
2nd Place Match – Dante Arzani (Interstate 35) 34-11 won by fall over Nick Vanbuskirk (Mount Ayr) 18-23 (Fall 0:18)