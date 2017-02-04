PLATTSBURG WINS SAM MARTIN INVITATIONAL

PLATTSBURG WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

Team Scores

1. Plattsburg 206.5

2. Mid buchanan 195.5

3. Kirksville 173.0

4. Polo 143.5

4. South Harrison 143.5

6. Warsaw 135.0

7. Summit Christian Academy 119.0

8. North callaway 116.0

9. Rock Port 109.0

10. Penney 103.5



113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Gavin Robertson of kirksville

2nd Place – Nick Williams of South Harrison

3rd Place – Chance Cummings of Penney

4th Place – Lal Zual of Central STJ

5th Place – John Odom of diamond

6th Place – Kaylie Dow of plattsburg

7th Place – Andrew Rote of plattsburg jv

1st Place Match

Gavin Robertson (kirksville) 16-8, Fr. over Nick Williams (South Harrison) 27-19, Fr. (Fall 1:01).

3rd Place Match

Chance Cummings (Penney) 18-9, Fr. over Lal Zual (Central STJ) 15-20, Fr. (Fall 2:27).

5th Place Match

John Odom (diamond) 17-22, Fr. over Kaylie Dow (plattsburg) 4-19, Fr. (Fall 5:29).

7th Place Match

Andrew Rote (plattsburg jv) 8-19, Fr. over () , . (Bye).



126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Wyatt Segar of Polo

2nd Place – Jacob Roberts of Penney

3rd Place – Caleb Greene of Rock Port

4th Place – Olivia Cummings of plattsburg

5th Place – Blake Davidson of West Platte

6th Place – Jack Snyder of kirksville

7th Place – Austin Suhrie of diamond

1st Place Match

Wyatt Segar (Polo) 29-13, Fr. over Jacob Roberts (Penney) 16-11, Sr. (Fall 5:24).

3rd Place Match

Caleb Greene (Rock Port) 18-16, Fr. over Olivia Cummings (plattsburg) 14-29, So. (Fall 1:04).

5th Place Match

Blake Davidson (West Platte) 20-20, Fr. over Jack Snyder (kirksville) 6-16, Fr. (M. For.).

7th Place Match

Austin Suhrie (diamond) 22-26, Jr. over () , . (Bye).

170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Mason Doll of South Harrison

2nd Place – Noah Makings of Rock Port

3rd Place – Hayden Matthews of mid buchanan

4th Place – Tyler Evers of Summit Christian Academy

5th Place – Colby Schwartz of warsaw

6th Place – Mason Taylor of West Platte

Round 1

Mason Doll (South Harrison) 44-1, Sr. over Colby Schwartz (warsaw) 11-20, So. (Fall 0:55).

Hayden Matthews (mid buchanan) 21-20, Sr. over Tyler Evers (Summit Christian Academy) 21-15, . (Fall 1:55).

Noah Makings (Rock Port) 21-22, Sr. over Mason Taylor (West Platte) 9-33, Fr. (Fall 3:50).

Round 2

Mason Doll (South Harrison) 44-1, Sr. over Mason Taylor (West Platte) 9-33, Fr. (Fall 2:30).

Noah Makings (Rock Port) 21-22, Sr. over Tyler Evers (Summit Christian Academy) 21-15, . (Fall 4:58).

Hayden Matthews (mid buchanan) 21-20, Sr. over Colby Schwartz (warsaw) 11-20, So. (Fall 1:16).

Round 3

Mason Doll (South Harrison) 44-1, Sr. over Noah Makings (Rock Port) 21-22, Sr. (Fall 0:25).

Tyler Evers (Summit Christian Academy) 21-15, . over Colby Schwartz (warsaw) 11-20, So. (Fall 3:29).

Hayden Matthews (mid buchanan) 21-20, Sr. over Mason Taylor (West Platte) 9-33, Fr. (Fall 0:49).

Round 4

Mason Doll (South Harrison) 44-1, Sr. over Hayden Matthews (mid buchanan) 21-20, Sr. (Fall 0:57).

Tyler Evers (Summit Christian Academy) 21-15, . over Mason Taylor (West Platte) 9-33, Fr. (Fall 1:41).

Noah Makings (Rock Port) 21-22, Sr. over Colby Schwartz (warsaw) 11-20, So. (Fall 4:33).

Round 5

Mason Doll (South Harrison) 44-1, Sr. over Tyler Evers (Summit Christian Academy) 21-15, . (Fall 1:37).

Noah Makings (Rock Port) 21-22, Sr. over Hayden Matthews (mid buchanan) 21-20, Sr. (Fall 1:17).

Colby Schwartz (warsaw) 11-20, So. over Mason Taylor (West Platte) 9-33, Fr. (Fall 3:07).



182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Brett Campbell of Summit Christian Academy

2nd Place – Drake Burton of Polo

3rd Place – Vin Kriegshauser of kirksville

4th Place – Wyatt Starmer of South Harrison

5th Place – Hunter Blackburn of Penney

6th Place – Carter Ottmann of Rock Port

7th Place – Mason Wortman of north callaway

8th Place – Tallon Privat of mid buchanan

9th Place – Daniel Fitzpatrick of plattsburg

1st Place Match

Brett Campbell (Summit Christian Academy) 46-0, . over Drake Burton (Polo) 33-9, Jr. (MD 14-2).

3rd Place Match

Vin Kriegshauser (kirksville) 21-13, Jr. over Wyatt Starmer (South Harrison) 32-15, Sr. (Fall 4:34).

5th Place Match

Hunter Blackburn (Penney) 16-15, So. over Carter Ottmann (Rock Port) 22-19, Jr. (Fall 1:44).

7th Place Match

Mason Wortman (north callaway) 16-19, Fr. over Tallon Privat (mid buchanan) 5-14, So. (Fall 2:07).

9th Place Match

Daniel Fitzpatrick (plattsburg) 13-29, Fr. over () , . (Bye).

220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Gunner Martin of Polo

2nd Place – Bradley Gibson of plattsburg

3rd Place – Nate Fauquier of warsaw

4th Place – Jon Scire of Summit Christian Academy

5th Place – Dalton Brake of Rock Port

6th Place – Cameron Cochran of north callaway

7th Place – Mason Taylor of mid buchanan

1st Place Match

Gunner Martin (Polo) 43-0, Sr. over Bradley Gibson (plattsburg) 41-11, Sr. (Fall 0:16).

3rd Place Match

Nate Fauquier (warsaw) 31-10, Jr. over Jon Scire (Summit Christian Academy) 10-8, . (Dec 4-0).

5th Place Match

Dalton Brake (Rock Port) 19-16, Jr. over Cameron Cochran (north callaway) 11-17, Jr. (Fall 0:54).

7th Place Match

Mason Taylor (mid buchanan) 21-21, Sr. over () , . (Bye).