PLATTSBURG WINS SAM MARTIN INVITATIONAL

PLATTSBURG WRESTLING TOURNAMENT
Team Scores
1. Plattsburg 206.5
2. Mid buchanan 195.5
3. Kirksville 173.0
4. Polo 143.5
4. South Harrison 143.5
6. Warsaw 135.0
7. Summit Christian Academy 119.0
8. North callaway 116.0
9. Rock Port 109.0
10. Penney 103.5
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Gavin Robertson of kirksville
2nd Place – Nick Williams of South Harrison
3rd Place – Chance Cummings of Penney
4th Place – Lal Zual of Central STJ
5th Place – John Odom of diamond
6th Place – Kaylie Dow of plattsburg
7th Place – Andrew Rote of plattsburg jv
1st Place Match
Gavin Robertson (kirksville) 16-8, Fr. over Nick Williams (South Harrison) 27-19, Fr. (Fall 1:01).
3rd Place Match
Chance Cummings (Penney) 18-9, Fr. over Lal Zual (Central STJ) 15-20, Fr. (Fall 2:27).
5th Place Match
John Odom (diamond) 17-22, Fr. over Kaylie Dow (plattsburg) 4-19, Fr. (Fall 5:29).
7th Place Match
Andrew Rote (plattsburg jv) 8-19, Fr. over () , . (Bye).
126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Wyatt Segar of Polo
2nd Place – Jacob Roberts of Penney
3rd Place – Caleb Greene of Rock Port
4th Place – Olivia Cummings of plattsburg
5th Place – Blake Davidson of West Platte
6th Place – Jack Snyder of kirksville
7th Place – Austin Suhrie of diamond
1st Place Match
Wyatt Segar (Polo) 29-13, Fr. over Jacob Roberts (Penney) 16-11, Sr. (Fall 5:24).
3rd Place Match
Caleb Greene (Rock Port) 18-16, Fr. over Olivia Cummings (plattsburg) 14-29, So. (Fall 1:04).
5th Place Match
Blake Davidson (West Platte) 20-20, Fr. over Jack Snyder (kirksville) 6-16, Fr. (M. For.).
7th Place Match
Austin Suhrie (diamond) 22-26, Jr. over () , . (Bye).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Mason Doll of South Harrison
2nd Place – Noah Makings of Rock Port
3rd Place – Hayden Matthews of mid buchanan
4th Place – Tyler Evers of Summit Christian Academy
5th Place – Colby Schwartz of warsaw
6th Place – Mason Taylor of West Platte
Round 1
Mason Doll (South Harrison) 44-1, Sr. over Colby Schwartz (warsaw) 11-20, So. (Fall 0:55).
Hayden Matthews (mid buchanan) 21-20, Sr. over Tyler Evers (Summit Christian Academy) 21-15, . (Fall 1:55).
Noah Makings (Rock Port) 21-22, Sr. over Mason Taylor (West Platte) 9-33, Fr. (Fall 3:50).
Round 2
Mason Doll (South Harrison) 44-1, Sr. over Mason Taylor (West Platte) 9-33, Fr. (Fall 2:30).
Noah Makings (Rock Port) 21-22, Sr. over Tyler Evers (Summit Christian Academy) 21-15, . (Fall 4:58).
Hayden Matthews (mid buchanan) 21-20, Sr. over Colby Schwartz (warsaw) 11-20, So. (Fall 1:16).
Round 3
Mason Doll (South Harrison) 44-1, Sr. over Noah Makings (Rock Port) 21-22, Sr. (Fall 0:25).
Tyler Evers (Summit Christian Academy) 21-15, . over Colby Schwartz (warsaw) 11-20, So. (Fall 3:29).
Hayden Matthews (mid buchanan) 21-20, Sr. over Mason Taylor (West Platte) 9-33, Fr. (Fall 0:49).
Round 4
Mason Doll (South Harrison) 44-1, Sr. over Hayden Matthews (mid buchanan) 21-20, Sr. (Fall 0:57).
Tyler Evers (Summit Christian Academy) 21-15, . over Mason Taylor (West Platte) 9-33, Fr. (Fall 1:41).
Noah Makings (Rock Port) 21-22, Sr. over Colby Schwartz (warsaw) 11-20, So. (Fall 4:33).
Round 5
Mason Doll (South Harrison) 44-1, Sr. over Tyler Evers (Summit Christian Academy) 21-15, . (Fall 1:37).
Noah Makings (Rock Port) 21-22, Sr. over Hayden Matthews (mid buchanan) 21-20, Sr. (Fall 1:17).
Colby Schwartz (warsaw) 11-20, So. over Mason Taylor (West Platte) 9-33, Fr. (Fall 3:07).
182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Brett Campbell of Summit Christian Academy
2nd Place – Drake Burton of Polo
3rd Place – Vin Kriegshauser of kirksville
4th Place – Wyatt Starmer of South Harrison
5th Place – Hunter Blackburn of Penney
6th Place – Carter Ottmann of Rock Port
7th Place – Mason Wortman of north callaway
8th Place – Tallon Privat of mid buchanan
9th Place – Daniel Fitzpatrick of plattsburg
1st Place Match
Brett Campbell (Summit Christian Academy) 46-0, . over Drake Burton (Polo) 33-9, Jr. (MD 14-2).
3rd Place Match
Vin Kriegshauser (kirksville) 21-13, Jr. over Wyatt Starmer (South Harrison) 32-15, Sr. (Fall 4:34).
5th Place Match
Hunter Blackburn (Penney) 16-15, So. over Carter Ottmann (Rock Port) 22-19, Jr. (Fall 1:44).
7th Place Match
Mason Wortman (north callaway) 16-19, Fr. over Tallon Privat (mid buchanan) 5-14, So. (Fall 2:07).
9th Place Match
Daniel Fitzpatrick (plattsburg) 13-29, Fr. over () , . (Bye).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Gunner Martin of Polo
2nd Place – Bradley Gibson of plattsburg
3rd Place – Nate Fauquier of warsaw
4th Place – Jon Scire of Summit Christian Academy
5th Place – Dalton Brake of Rock Port
6th Place – Cameron Cochran of north callaway
7th Place – Mason Taylor of mid buchanan
1st Place Match
Gunner Martin (Polo) 43-0, Sr. over Bradley Gibson (plattsburg) 41-11, Sr. (Fall 0:16).
3rd Place Match
Nate Fauquier (warsaw) 31-10, Jr. over Jon Scire (Summit Christian Academy) 10-8, . (Dec 4-0).
5th Place Match
Dalton Brake (Rock Port) 19-16, Jr. over Cameron Cochran (north callaway) 11-17, Jr. (Fall 0:54).
7th Place Match
Mason Taylor (mid buchanan) 21-21, Sr. over () , . (Bye).