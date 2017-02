LIGHT BILLS EXPECTED TO BE BIG ISSUE FOR PUBLIC AT TONIGHT’S CAMERON CITY COUNCIL MTG.

WHEN THE CAMERON CITY COUNCIL MEETS FOR THEIR FIRST REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING OF FEBRUARY TONIGHT AT CITY HALL, IT WON’T BE THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA THAT WILL BE GETTING THE MOST HEATED DISCUSSION.

LATE LAST WEEK WHEN RESIDENTS IN CAMERON OPENED THEIR NEW ELECTRIC BILLS, MANY WERE SHOCKED AT THE MAJOR INCREASE IN THEIR BILL FORM ONE MONTH TO THE NEXT AND COMPARED TO THEIR PREVIOUS YEAR’S USAGE. CAMERON CITIZENS TOOK TO FACEBOOK AND SOCIAL MEDIA TO VENT THEIR FRUSTRATIONS AT SEEING BILLS JUMP $100 OR MORE FROM THE PREVIOUS MONTH.

A LARGE NUMBER OF THOSE CITIZENS ARE EXPECTED TO ATTEND TONIGHT’S CITY COUNCIL MEETING TO VOICE THEIR CONCERNS AND TO SEEK ANSWERS FOR WHY THEIR BILLS HAVE JUMPED.

FOR THOSE WANTING TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL TONIGHT ABOUT ELECTRIC BILLS, OR ANY OTHER TOPIC, THERE ARE A FEW RULE SOT KEEP IN MIND. THERE ARE TWO PUBLIC PARTICIPATION SECTIONS AT THE MEETING AND YOU MAY ADDRESS THE COUNCIL IN BOTH, BUT NOT ON THE SAME SUBJECT.

REMEMBER YOU ARE LIMITED TO FIVE MINUTES FOR YOUR REMARKS AND THAT YOU ARE EXPECTED TO BE RESPECTFUL AND PATIENT OF IDEAS, SUGGESTIONS AND THE COMMENTS OF OTHERS PARTICIPATING.

OTHER ITEMS ON TONIGHT’S AGENDA INCLUDE AN ORDINANCE REGARDING THE USE OF DRONES, A WELCOME SIGN, AN AGREEMENT WITH ALLIANCE WATER SERVICES FOR OPERATIONS AT THE WATER PLANT AND MORE.

THE MEETING BEGINS AT 6 P.M. THE FIRST PUBLIC PARTICIPATION SEGMENT WILL FOLLOW THE PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE, ROLL CALL AND THE APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MINUTES. THE SECOND PUBLIC PARTICIPATION TIME IS AMONG THE FINAL ITEMS ON THE AGENDA FOLLOWING ALL OF THE NEW BUSINESS ITEMS PRIOR TO ADJOURNMENT.

