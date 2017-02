M.S.H.P. CRASH REPORTS

A GALLATIN MAN RECEIVED INJURIES IN A CRASH SUNDAY MORNING. TROOPERS SAY 35-YEAR OLD ARRON BURRELL OVERCORRECTED HIS VEHICLE ON WESTBOUND HIGHWAY 6, JUST 3 MILES WEST OF JAMESPORT. BURRELL IT HIT A DITCH AND OVERTURNED OFF THE NORTH SIDE OF THE ROAD. HE WAS TRANSPORTED TO WRIGHT MEMORIAL HOSPITAL.

TROOP-H REPORTED MINOR INJURIES TO A ST. JOSEPH MAN IN A CRASH JUST BEFORE 1:30 SUNDAY AFTERNOON. REPORTS INDICATE 44-YEAR OLD CHARLES H. ARROWOOD WAS NORTHBOUND ON US 59 AND TRAVELED OFF OF THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE ROADWAY. ARROWOOD OVERCORRECTED AND WENT OFF OF THE LEFT SIDE OF THE ROADWAY STRIKING A DITCH AND OVERTURNING SEVERAL TIMES. HE WAS TAKEN TO MOSAIC LIFE CARE FOR TREATMENT.

27-YEAR OLD ANDREW P. DAVIDSON OF DES MOINES AND 26-YEAR OLD WHITLEY DAVIDSON OF WEST DES MOINES RECEIVED MODERATE INJURIES AS THE RESULT OF A CRASH THAT OCCURRED AFTER 3:30 YESTERDAY AFTERNOON. ACCORDING TO THE INCIDENT REPORTS, THE CRASH OCCURRED AS DAVIDSON WAS SOUTHBOUND DROVE INTO ONCOMING LANE TO PASS A VEHICLE.DAVIDSON RAN OFF THE EAST SIDE OF THE ROADWAY, SLID, OVERCORRECTED, NEARLY OVERTURNED AND STRUCK A FENCE. BOTH DRIVER AND OCCUPANT WERE TAKEN TO HARRISON COUNTY HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT.